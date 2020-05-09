The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

1:05 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford announced today that provincial parks will reopen Monday.

He says camping grounds, beaches and playgrounds will still be closed inside the parks.

The government says visitors must continue physical distancing and wants people to only visit parks that are local to them.

---

1:05 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 47.

The death was reported at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, the site of the province's worst outbreak.

Nova Scotia now has 1,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes three new cases reported today.

Seven individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in intensive care — and 743 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

12 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not pay the full price for medical masks that do not live up to medical standards.

About eight million of 11 million N95 respirators shipped to the government from China through a Montreal-based supplier failed to meet specifications, federal officials said Friday.

Trudeau says the discovery speaks to the government's "rigorous verification system" overseen by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The prime minister did not name the price the government will pay for the sub-standard respirators, which are used to protect against the COVID-19 virus.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 new deaths.

There are now a total of 19,944 cases of COVID-19 in the province, and the rate of growth in cases dropped below two per cent for the first time since March.

The province has a total of 1,599 deaths and 14,383 cases have been marked as resolved.

The Canadian Press