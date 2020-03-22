The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:55 a.m.

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole is calling for the race to be suspended.

O'Toole is the latest contender to suggest the party needs to delay the June 27 vote.

He says he wants his volunteers and organizers to be able to focused on the COVID-19 response.

He says he's not dropping out of the race, but he says the needs of fellow Canadians must come first.

---

10:50 a.m.

The House of Commons will reconvene Tuesday to vote on measures to ease the burden of COVID-19 on individuals and businesses.

Government officials say they've been working behind the scenes with opposition parties to make sure the legislation can be debated and passed as quickly as possible.

On March 13, Parliament decided to follow its own advice about social distancing and shut down the house to allow government officials to focus their efforts on fighting the virus.

The proposed measures announced last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau include changes that would make it easier for people to take time off if they fall ill with COVID-19.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the province to 424.

The total includes eight resolved cases and three deaths.

No information is listed for the majority of the new cases, but two women in their 20s are among the newest positive tests.

---

10:35 a.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is declaring a provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19.

He says people are blatantly ignoring the need for social distancing.

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, anyone who enters the province will have to self-isolate for 14 days. There are exceptions for people who provide essential services.

McNeil says it's alright to go outside, but walks should be for exercise, not to socialize.

Groups are limited to a maximum of five people.

Police are being given the power to enforce social distancing with $1,000 fines for individuals and $7,500 fines for businesses.

Nova Scotia has seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 28.

---

10:30 a.m.

Quebec health authorities are opening a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in the heart of Montreal's entertainment district on Monday.

The outdoor site includes heated tents and 125 staff members who will be able to take up to 2,000 tests each day.

Appointments aren't needed, however tests will be limited to people who have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days, who present symptoms, or who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

People who wish to be tested at the site at Place des Festivals are asked to arrive by car or on foot, not public transit.

The Canadian Press