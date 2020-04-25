The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

6 p.m.

Saskatchewan is reporting that seven of its eight new COVID-19 cases are in the province's far north.

Premier Scott Moe announced Friday that non-critical travel to the province's north was being restricted as the region deals with an outbreak in the remote community of La Loche, about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

On Friday, Moe said the far north had 25 active cases — more than anywhere else in the province.

In total, there were 349 cases in Saskatchewan Saturday, and four people have died.

---

4:45 p.m.

British Columbia is reporting its first death related to COVID-19 in a First Nations community.

The province is also reporting 95 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed to 1,948.

B.C. saw two COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the number up to 100.

So far, 1,137 people have recovered from the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

---

1:50 p.m.

Quebec is recording another 106 deaths related to COVID-19 for a total of 1,446.

The province said today it has confirmed another 651 cases of the virus, bringing the total number of such cases to 23,267.

Forty-nine additional people were hospitalized compared with the prior day, for a total of 1,509 patients.

The province has 217 people remain in intensive care, a reduction of 10 patients compared to yesterday.

---

1:40 p.m.

British Columbia is looking to temporarily relocate over 1,000 people from tent encampments in Vancouver and Victoria to hotel and community centre accommodations to protect them from the ongoing pandemic.

Shane Simpson, Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister, says 686 hotel and community centre accommodations in Vancouver and 324 hotel spaces in Victoria have been secured by the province.

Simpson says people will have their own living space and access to services, such as meals, laundry, washroom facilities, health-care services, addictions treatment and harm reduction, storage for personal belongings and other supports.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has supported this transition by an order under the Emergency Program Act.

The order sets May 9 as the deadline to transition people out of the encampments.

---

1:15 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says front-line workers, including people working at shelters and long-term care homes, will receive a raise of $4 per hour for the next four months as they help in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford says eligible workers will also receive an extra payment of $250 per month if they work more than 100 hours in a month.

The provincial government says 350,000 workers will be eligible for the pay premium.

---

1:10 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 22.

Five deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, while a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions died in the Western Zone of the province. He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The province is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 865 confirmed cases.

There are 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.

A total of 412 cases are considered recovered.

---

12:55 p.m.

Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today, marking one week since there was a positive case.

The province has 118 confirmed cases and 11 active cases.

To date, 107 people have recovered.

Four people remain hospitalized, and there are no patients in an intensive care unit.

---

12:45 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19, raising the provincial total to 257 cases.

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and 48 per cent are male.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 so far in the province.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, two are in intensive care.

The province says 208 people have recovered.

---

11 a.m.

The Ontario government says provincial parks and conservation areas will remain closed until May 31 to protect public safety.

The closures, because of COVID-19, affect car camping, backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, day use, access points and all public buildings.

All Ontario park reservations are cancelled automatically during the closures and there will be refunds for all reservation holders.

The province will also provide penalty-free refunds to reservation holders who wish to change or cancel their 2020 camping reservation, regardless of arrival date.

---

10:40 a.m.

Ontario reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 48 more deaths.

There are now a total of 13,995 confirmed cases of the virus in the province and a death toll of 811.

There are 245 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, most of whom are on ventilators.

