The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 437 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths related to the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The province is reporting a total of 14,432 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and the death toll now stands at 835.

Ontario says 8,000 cases are now considered to be resolved.

The Canadian Press