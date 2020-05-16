The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:50 a.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick say there are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They say while the number of confirmed cases remains at 120, the number of active cases is zero and all of those who had contracted the virus have recovered.

The province has conducted a total of 20,032 tests to date.

New Brunswick is currently in phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

---

11:50 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,037.

No new deaths are reported, keeping the province's total at 55.

Health officials say eight people are currently in hospital, with four in intensive care.

Nova Scotia has 35,703 negative test results, while 930 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

---

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 391 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths today.

There province now has a total of 22,313 confirmed cases, 1,858 deaths and 17,020 resolved cases.

The increase in cases represents a 1.8 per cent growth over yesterday's total.

The Canadian Press