The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 459 new COVID-19 cases today, and 86 more deaths — the largest daily death toll so far.

The province has now seen 16,187 cases, an increase of 2.9 per cent over the previous day.

The total includes 1,082 deaths and 10,205 resolved cases.

In the previous day there were 12,928 tests completed, despite a pledge from the province to reach 14,000 tests a day by then.

---

10:25 a.m.

Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet and the person is said to be in isolation and doing well.

Patterson says the territory's rapid response team is on the way to help the community of 1,600 manage the situation.

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

The Canadian Press