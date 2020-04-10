The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 478 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 6,237.

The province is also reporting 22 new deaths for a total of 222.

It says 73 long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks, accounting for 931 cases and 98 deaths.

10 a.m.

Figures from the federal government this morning show that 5.08 million people are receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The figure includes about two million workers who previously qualified for employment insurance benefits after March 15, but were moved to the new benefit when it became available on Monday.

So far this week, 3.08 million people have filed claims for the benefit, including just over 615,000 claims alone on Thursday.

The $2,000-a-month benefit is available for up to 16 weeks for eligible workers affected by COVID-19.

The Canadian Press