The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

The Defence Minister won't say how many Canadian Armed Forces members are ill with COVID-19.

Harjit Sajjan says for operational reasons, the military won't release the number.

Upwards of 1,000 personnel are deployed in long-term care facilities, and hundreds elsewhere in Canada.

Sajjan says the Forces are taking all precautions to protect the health and safety of their members.

---

10:35 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 399 new cases of COVID-19 today and 48 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 19,121 cases — a 2.1 per cent increase over Wednesday's total — including 1,477 deaths and 13,569 resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and the amount of people in intensive care remained stable, and the number of people on ventilators dropped from 174 to 155.

---

9:50 a.m.

Greyhound Canada has announced a temporary shutdown for all of the company's bussing routes and services starting May 12.

The transportation company says the shutdown in Canada is a result of a 95 per cent drop ridership and lost revenue as a result of COVID-19.

The company says 400 employees will be affected by the closure.

The Canadian Press