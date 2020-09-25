The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

---

9:55 a.m.

The University of Alberta has released its plans for the upcoming winter semester and most students won't see much change from the current remote learning model.

The Edmonton-based university says the 2021 winter term will continue to be delivered with a blend of face-to-face and on-line courses.

The university says it aims to raise in-person learning to 30 per cent, in line with public health guidelines, but the emphasis will remain on program completion, graduate research, practicums or experiential placements.

---

8:50 a.m.

The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians has begun a COVID-19 helpline in the Greater Toronto Area.

Executive director Samya Hasan says the organization wants to provide a low-tech, language-specific way for pockets of communities to access COVID-relief related information.

She says anecdotal evidence showed that information isn't getting to certain parts of the population who may have language or technology barriers.

The helpline will include information on health and safety, government benefits and support services available in English, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla and Punjabi.

---

8:30 a.m.

The Bloc Quebecois says most of the M-Ps and party staff who have been self-isolating over a COVID-19 scare have tested negative and are out of confinement.

The exceptions are leader Yves-François Blanchet and a handful of people he had contact with before he tested positive for the virus that causes the illness.

One of Blanchet's aides was found to have COVID-19 shortly after a face-to-face caucus meeting that most Bloc M-Ps attended.

The party says Blanchet, two other M-Ps and two staffers who had contact with him will stay in isolation until next week.

The Canadian Press