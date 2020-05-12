The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

9:40 a.m.

Several Canadian universities are saying classes this fall will primarily be online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Ottawa and others have laid out broad plans for how they will handle the fall semester.

Post-secondary institutions across Canada were forced to close their campuses in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis, and rapidly shifted their classes online.

The Canadian Press