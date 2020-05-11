The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 308 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 35 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 20,546 cases, including 1669 deaths and 15,131 resolved cases.

The total represents a 1.5 per cent increase over Sunday's total, holding the same low growth rate as in the previous day.

9:45 a.m.

BC Hydro says power demand has dropped across British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic and that is raising the risk of flooding as reservoirs fill up.

A report by the Crown Corporation says demand for electricity is down 10 per cent and uncertainty over B.C.'s economic recovery could push the decrease to 12 per cent by 2021.

The report also says reservoirs have the potential to reach capacity due to the drop in power demand, high inflows from spring snowmelt and limited export markets to sell surplus electricity.

To cut flood risks, protect communities and its equipment, BC Hydro says measures include reducing generation by halting operations at some of its smaller plants and spilling water from several of its reservoirs.

The Canadian Press

