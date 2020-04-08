The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:40 a.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nova Scotia is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 342 confirmed cases.

To date, there has been one death in the province and health officials say 11 people are currently in hospital.

Most cases in the province are connected to travel or a known case, although there is now community spread detected as well.

Public health says the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab in Halifax completed more than 700 tests on Tuesday and is now operating on a 24-hour-a-day basis. Nova Scotia has had 11,346 negative test results.

11:40 a.m.

The British Columbia government is closing all provincial parks to ensure compliance with recommendations to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Environment and Climate Change Ministry says the closure applies to everyone, from B.C. and out-of-province, who may have been planning a trip to a provincial park.

Minister George Heyman says efforts were made to provide spaces for exercise and fresh air in the parks but it "has proven too challenging" to maintain safe physical distancing of two metres between visitors.

The timing of the decision is aimed at heading off Easter weekend campers, and BC Parks has extended the ban on camping in all its parks until May 31.

11:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal wage-subsidy program for employers hit by COVID-19 will have looser standards than previously announced.

Rather than having to show a 30-per-cent decline in revenues, he says they can show a 15-per-cent decline in March, and can compare their revenues to previous months rather than the previous year.

Charities can also choose whether to include revenues from governments in their calculations when they apply.

Story continues

He says businesses need to survive and workers need to get paid if the economy is to "come roaring back after this crisis."

11 a.m.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is suspending operations in its poultry plant in Brampton, Ont., after three COVID-19 cases that occurred in people working at the facility.

The company says it's deep cleaning the plant as it completes an investigation into the cases.

Maple Leaf says an additional COVID-19 case has occurred in an employee at a plant in Hamilton, but the worker had not been present at the plant for two weeks before the diagnosis

It says it has completed thorough sanitation at that plant and it is fully operating.

10:45 a.m.

Conservative Finance critic Pierre Poilievre says promised relief from the federal government for small businesses suffering losses due to COVID-19 is not rolling out fast enough.

He says the United States has already delivered $66 billion in forgivable loans to businesses in America while Canadian companies are still waiting for emergency financial help to materialize.

Conservatives are calling for government to implement faster measures, including reimbursing GST payments remitted by small businesses for 12 months prior to the start of the COVID-19 crisis — a move that Poilievre says would give business owners $13 billion.

Poilievre is also calling on the government to widen eligibility criteria for the Liberals' wage subsidy program beyond lost revenues to allow employers who have seen lost profits or subscriptions to also apply.

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 550 new COVID-19 cases today, the biggest single-day increase so far, including 21 new deaths.

The new provincial total of 5,276 includes 174 deaths and 2,074 resolved.

The number of people in hospital dropped since Tuesday, from 614 to 605, but more people are now in intensive care and on ventilators.

A backlog of pending tests that had nearly been cleared has now grown, and is up to more than 1,100.

10 a.m.

Vancity is temporarily cutting credit card interest rates to zero and deferring minimum payments for those facing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19.

The Vancouver-based credit union says personal and business credit card holders who need to defer a payment due to the pandemic will be offered payment deferrals of up to six months at a zero per cent interest rate.

The move by Vancity comes after several of the large Canadian banks reduced their interest rates on their credit cards for those in financial hardship due to the pandemic.

9:25 a.m.

Air Canada, which has cut roughly half its Canadian workforce, says it will apply for Ottawa's emergency wage subsidy program and retain or return affected employees to its payroll for the program term.

The airline announced last month it would cut about 16,500 jobs as part of a cost reduction program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of global travel restrictions.

Air Canada says that depending on wage levels, many employees will receive more under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program than they would from employment insurance plus they will maintain their health insurance and other benefits.

The airline has reduced its seat capacity by 85 to 90 per cent due the pandemic crisis and says any near-term recovery will rely on the lifting of domestic and international travel restrictions and return of passenger traffic.

The Canadian Press