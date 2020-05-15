The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a federal wage subsidy intended to help employees of businesses hit hard by COVID-19 will be extended until the end of August.

Trudeau is urging employers to take advantage of the subsidy, which was set to expire in the first week of June, and bring their workers back.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 341 new COVID-19 cases today and 27 more deaths.

The province also says that due to a glitch, Thursday's numbers were under-reported, so there were actually 345 new cases that day, instead of the reported 258.

The new total of cases in the province is 21,922, including 1,825 deaths and 16,641 cases that have been resolved.

The adjusted numbers mean that the growth rate of new cases has been a steady 1.6 per cent over the past three days.

---

10:20 a.m.

Schools in Newfoundland and Labrador will be closed for the rest of the school year, the province's education minister confirmed today.

Brian Warr says in-school instruction has been cancelled for the year and a plan for September will cover various scenarios depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Warr says parents and students in the province's English and French school districts are encouraged to continue their studies with teachers through Google Classroom and other online tools.

The department says 2,500 students in the English School District have received devices like laptops and tablets out of 4,000 identified as in need, and more devices are being sourced.

---

10:15 a.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is again calling for a return of Parliament.

The House of Commons stands adjourned until May 25, though has returned several times in a modified form to pass emergency aid legislation.

Committees are also still meeting virtually, and a special one dealing solely with response to the COVID-19 pandemic meets twice a week virtually and once in person.

But Scheer says as restrictions begin to lift across the country and a slow economic recovery begins, it is even more important to be able to keep the Liberal government accountable for the billions in aid they've spent.

---

9:20 a.m.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver is expected to announce what he says will be a comprehensive reopening plan as the territory copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media message posted earlier this week Silver says the announcement will come today but he also says his government is not ready to declare the risk has ended in Yukon.

The last case of the new coronavirus was reported in the territory on April 20 and health officials say all 11 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic have now recovered.

Entry into Yukon is still banned to all but residents, non-resident family members, deliveries or anyone transiting the territory to a neighbouring jurisdiction, but those people must stay on prescribed routes and complete their trip within 24 hours.

The Canadian Press