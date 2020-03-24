The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times eastern):

10:20 a.m.

Bombardier Inc. is temporarily halting production in Canada and suspending its 2020 financial forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it is stopping all non-essential work in the country, including aircraft and rail production in Quebec and Ontario.

It says employees impacted by the shutdown will be placed on furlough, with workers as well as executives forgoing pay.

Board members have also agreed to forgo compensation for the remainder of the year.

---

10:15 a.m.

Health coalitions in several provinces from the Maritimes to British Columbia are urging the federal government not to allow the COVID-19 crisis to be used to dismantle universal, public health care.

In a joint statement, groups including the Canadian Health Coalition and Friends of Medicare say all levels of government must work together to reclaim and increase the capacity of the public health-care system.

In addition to ensuring all services from testing to vaccination and hospital stays remain available free of charge, the coalitions support Spain's decision to bring for-profit health care facilities under public control.

They say a robust public health-care system is the best defence against challenges like the novel coronavirus but they argue it has been eroded by decades of austerity and needs a renewed commitment.

---

10:10 a.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his MPs will help pass emergency economic measures that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week to cushion the blow from COVID-19.

But Scheer says Conservatives won't give the consent the Liberals would need to take massive new taxing and spending powers for the cabinet, without Parliament's supervision.

Scheer says he wants to ensure Canadian families and workers receive financial help to pay their bills and put food on their tables.

That's why Scheer says he doesn't want conversations about new powers for the Liberal government to get in the way of that assistance getting to Canadians.

---

9:49 a.m.

A statement from G7 finance ministers and central bankers says the group will do "whatever is necessary" to restore economic confidence and protect jobs and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nations, representing seven of the world’s leading economies, are also asking other countries to do the same.

Among the nations is Canada, represented by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the Bank of Canada.

The statement says countries affected by COVID-19 should expand their budget spending and support to financial institutions to mitigate the negative shock from the pandemic – and do so for as long as possible.

---

9:20 a.m. Conservative Finance critic Pierre Poilievre says there's no deal between the Liberal government and the Opposition over the proposed emergency aid bill.

A draft of the bill that circulated yesterday suggested it would give cabinet, not MPs, extraordinary power over taxes and spending, so ministers could act without Parliament's approval for months.

Late last night, House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said the government would make changes.

But Poilievre says the bill contains several problems and he is concerned the Liberals won't address all of them.

He's calling for a copy of the bill - which has yet to be formally introduced - to be given to the Parliamentary Budget Officer immediately, so the watchdog can review it in tandem with MPs and let the public know its real implications before the vote.

---

9:15 a.m.

The mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau are asking residents to limit interprovincial travel between their two cities.

The economies of the two cities, divided by the Ottawa River, are closely linked.

In a joint statement, the mayors say the situation with COVID-19 is likely to develop differently on either side of the river.

They say they want to make sure people don't spread the virus outside of their neighbourhoods or across the provincial border.

---

8:45 a.m.

Ontario is expected to announce a temporary cut in hydro rates as many people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior government source, who wasn't authorized to discuss the announcement publicly, says the province will lower rates for the next 45 days.

The source says it will be done by moving all of the current time-of-use pricing to off-peak rates.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 1 p.m alongside the province's minister of energy and other officials.

The Canadian Press