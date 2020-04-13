The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

12:20 p.m.

The federal government is providing $50 million to help farmers and food processors cover the costs associated with mandatory quarantine rules for workers coming in from outside the country.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the labour shortage on farms is acute and depends on foreign temporary workers.

But rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 mean this year's incoming workers must quarantine for 14 days.

Bibeau says employers are committed to making sure workers follow those rules but they do come at a cost.

She says the money is designed to help offset those and will give employers $1,500 per worker to help put quarantine measures in place.

---

12:05 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and the province's third death as a result of the virus.

Health officials say a man in his 80s died Sunday in Halifax as a result of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While most cases have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread in the province.

---

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 that have been resolved.

It's an increase of six per cent over Sunday's total number of cases, continuing a relatively low growth rate of the past several days.

The number of patients in hospital — 760 — rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained relatively stable.

---

7:30 a.m.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will open two more child care centres for children of essential and critical service workers.

The city has opened four other child care centres to help out those who are helping on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centres will open downtown where there has been the most demand.

---

The Canadian Press