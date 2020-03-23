The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times eastern):

---

11:30 a.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the province's total to 41.

The new cases were confirmed yesterday and announced this morning.

The province says the cases are related to travel or to earlier reported cases.

It says the 41 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s.

At this point, there has been no evidence of spread within communities.

---

11:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is planning to invest $192 million to help create and produce vaccines for COVID-19.

The money will be distributed to a number of different companies and universities in the drive to find a way to stop the illness's spread.

The federal government is also unveiling advertisements to hammer home the importance of social distancing.

The move is in response to concerns some people are continuing to ignore calls for distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau says the government will take whatever steps are needed to get people to comply, including enforcement.

---

11:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Olympic Committee made the right decision in announcing Canadian athletes will not go to the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics if they start on the scheduled date in July.

Trudeau says the move is heartbreaking for athletes, coaches, staff and fans, but feels it's the right call in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He called on all Canadians to follow the lead of the COC.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.

The International Olympic Committee announced Sunday that it will make a decision on if the Games are postponed in the next four weeks.

Later Sunday night, the COC announced Canada would not go if the Olympics start at the scheduled date.

Story continues

---

10:55 a.m.

The host of a flagship current affairs show on Ontario's public broadcaster says the network is shutting down its headquarters for the day after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Steve Paikin, the host of TVO's "The Agenda," says in a tweet that the network's offices in midtown Toronto -- including the TV control room -- need to be sanitized.

He says a repeat episode of "The Agenda" will air tonight as a result.

---

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 503.

It's the largest increase in a day so far.

The total includes six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved.

At least six of the new cases are hospitalized.

---

10:30 a.m.

Just 12 members of the British Columbia legislature will be present this afternoon as the sitting resumes in Victoria to consider what the New Democrat government says is urgent legislation related to COVID-19.

NDP, Green and Liberal representatives approved plans for the scaled-down sitting to meet social distancing requirements, although the proceedings will be broadcast online and via legislative TV.

The handful of politicians are expected to enact amendments to the Employment Standards Act, intended to provide greater protection for B.C. workers whose jobs are at risk because of the global pandemic.

B.C. declared a state of emergency last week to support its response to COVID-19.

---

10 a.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it won't be possible for the government to repatriate all Canadians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CBC's The Current this morning, Champagne says the challenges the government faces are unprecedented with airport and airspace closures, border closures and the fact some countries have imposed martial law.

He says Global Affairs Canada has had 10,000 calls and 14,000 emails in the last 48 hours.

Earlier today, the minister said on Twitter that the government has arranged for three new flights to bring stranded Canadians home from Peru.

---

9:05 a.m.

Anyone who ignores Vancouver's state of local emergency declaration could receive a ticket and stiff fine if city council approves a recommendation supporting enhanced powers to enforce it.

Council votes later today on the recommendation that would immediately impose fines of up to $50,000 on businesses violating the declaration.

If approved, bylaw officers would also have the power to hand out $1,000 tickets to anyone not honouring social distancing requirements to stay at least one metre apart.

Vancouver declared a state of local emergency last week and did not include violation penalties in anticipation of compliance, but Mayor Kennedy Stewart says that didn't happen, prompting the call for stricter measures.

---

9 a.m.

Ottawa says arrangements have been made to help repatriate Canadians stranded in Peru due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says in a tweet that the government has secured authorizations for Air Canada to operate three flights from that country this week.

The minister is urging Canadians in Peru to register with the federal government so they can receive further information.

Champagne said Saturday that negotiations are also underway with other countries that have closed airspace and borders to try to get Canadians out.

---

7:55 a.m.

Canadian Blood Services says it's concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in cancellations for blood donation appointments in several cities.

The organization, which is responsible for the national blood system outside Quebec, says it's safe for those who aren't ill to give blood.

The agency says those who have been told by public health authorities to self-quarantine, or who live with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, are also barred from donating for 14 days after their last contact with the infected, or potentially infected, person.

It says Canada's blood inventory is currently strong but the cancellations are worrying given that shortages have been reported in other countries affected by the novel coronavirus.

---

7:30 a.m.

Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people.

The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat says some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.

The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.

The company says the final Air Transat flight prior to the full suspension of its operations is scheduled for April 1.

Transat says operations are being stopped gradually in order to enable it to repatriate as many of its customers as possible to their home countries.

The Canadian Press