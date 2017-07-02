The Latest: Day 2: Gordon Hayward visits Fenway Park

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 8: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

3:45 p.m.

Gordon Hayward's Tour de Free Agency continues in Boston.

Hayward flew from Miami to Boston on Saturday night, and on Sunday the Celtics enlisted some help from the Boston Red Sox for their recruiting pitch to the All-Star forward.

Hayward and his wife were welcomed by a display on the Fenway Park jumobtron, and part of the sales pitch was a video that ran on the same screen.

Hayward is expected to meet with his incumbent team, the Utah Jazz, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dion Waiters was taking meetings in Los Angeles - with the Heat, who were wooing Hayward on Saturday, on his schedule there. Waiters was with the Heat this past season and has said he wants to be back in Miami.

1:05 p.m.

Day 2 of NBA free agency is in full swing, and the run on forwards might be beginning.

Serge Ibaka has gotten a three-year, $65 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors, and Taj Gibson is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of those deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither can be signed until the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

Day 1 seemed to be mostly about locking up deals with guards, with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills, J.J. Redick and Shaun Livingston among those agreeing to new contracts. Combined, those six players will sign deals worth nearly $500 million.

Among the top free agents still in play: Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Otto Porter, Rudy Gay, Paul Millsap and technically Kevin Durant - though he has no intention of leaving Golden State.

- AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Jon Krawczynski

