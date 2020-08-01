The latest on Day 1 of the National Hockey League's restart

Here is the latest news on Day 1 of the National Hockey League's restart in Toronto and Edmonton. All times Eastern.

10:40 a.m.

For the first time since 1986, NHL teams will begin best-of-five series today in the qualifying round.

The most recent best-of-five series were held beginning on April 9, 1986.

On opening night of those playoffs, the Calgary Flames faced the Winnipeg Jets. The same two teams meet tonight in the final game in Edmonton.

Teams that win Game 1 in a best-of-five series own an all-time series record of 68-15.

The five games today to open the league's restart mark the first NHL contests to be held in August.

The league says it will salute social-justice activists throughout opening day. Before the Chicago Blackhawks-Oilers game in Edmonton and the Montreal-Pittsburgh game in Toronto, the NHL says it will pay tribute to 24 health-care professionals and other essential workers in virtual ceremonies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press