The Latest: Florida bars set to reopen at 50% capacity

MIAMI — Florida officials have announced that bars will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity starting Monday.

At the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears issued an emergency order on Thursday night rescinding a previous order that halted the sale of alcohol at bars.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said in a statement. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

DeSantis said earlier Thursday he was planning to soon ease restrictions imposed on the state’s restaurants. He told a meeting of restaurant industry executives in Fort Myers that the current limitation of 50% capacity for indoor dining and requiring that tables be kept 6 feet (2 metres ) apart seems arbitrary.

LONDON — A study of coronavirus infection in England indicates that the epidemic is doubling every seven to eight days.

The finding came in a study of over 150,000 volunteers, who were tested between Aug. 22 and Sept. 7, by Imperial College London and polling firm Ipsos MORI.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the pandemic is “not over, and everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay.”

Separately, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which advises the government, said the transmission rate was increasing across the whole of the U.K.

It said the reproduction rate is now between 1.0 and 1.2, meaning anyone with the virus is infecting, on average, a little more than one other. During the summer, the R number fell below 1, meaning the epidemic was getting smaller.

Earlier this week, the British government tightened restrictions in England on social gatherings as a result of a recent spike in new confirmed coronavirus cases. Gatherings will be limited to six people from Monday both indoors and outdoors.

BANGKOK — Health officials in Thailand say a 29-year-old player from Uzbekistan who is a member of the Buriram United Football Club has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Yong Poosvorawan, an expert from Chalulongkorn University, said Friday that there is a high chance that the player, whose name was not released, contracted it outside of Thailand. The incubation period for the disease can sometimes be longer than 14 days.

Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Communicable Disease Control Department, said the team’s 44 players and staff have been put under a 14-day quarantine. The player, who has shown no symptoms, was admitted to a Bangkok hospital.

The player arrived in Thailand a month ago and tested negative three times during his initial 14-day quarantine period in Bangkok ending Aug. 27. He travelled to the northeastern province of Buriram, and then tested positive on Sept. 8 ahead of the planned season opener.

The other Buriram personnel tested negative, but the team’s match for this Sunday was postponed, as were matches of two teams with which they warmed up.

A prison inmate earlier this month became Thailand’s first locally transmitted coronavirus case shortly after the country marked 100 days without one.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is getting tough on people who flout self-isolation rules despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

An Interior Ministry circular sent to the country’s 81 provinces on Friday said people caught leaving their homes despite isolation orders will be quarantined and supervised at state-owned dormitories or hostels. The circular said they would also be penalized for breach of a law regulating infectious diseases and quarantine.

