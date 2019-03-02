The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska's famed Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- The Latest on Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Cheering crowds lined snow-heaped streets in Alaska's largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kicked off the 47th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with a short sprint through town.

Before setting off, the dogs barked furiously, jumping and straining against their sled lines in apparent excitement to get going on the 11-mile or 18-kilometer dash in Anchorage.

The fan-friendly event brought spectators up close with the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the famed race.

The actual 1,000-mile or 1,600 km wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

The race follows two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths.

Midnight

