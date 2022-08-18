Latest Covid Study Brings Good (And Bad) News About Brain Health Post-Virus

(Photo: JakeOlimb via Getty Images)

It’s been more than two years since Covid-19 blighted the nation’s health and it seems the virus still isn’t done wreaking its havoc on our lives.

A new study looking at people’s brain health two years after being infected with the virus has unearthed some good news, and some bad news, about the disease’s potential long-term health impact.

The study from the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) analysed neurological and psychiatric diagnoses in over 1.25 million people following diagnosed Covid-19 infection, comparing these diagnoses to those recovering from other respiratory illnesses.

It found anxiety and depression subside within two months after infection, however diagnoses of brain disorders such as dementia and seizures, as well as psychotic disorders and ‘brain fog,’ continue to be more prevalent in adults who’ve had Covid, even after two years.

Professor Paul Harrison, from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, said it is “good news” that the excess of depression and anxiety diagnoses after Covid-19 is short-lived.

However, he added “it is worrying” that some other disorders, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more likely to be diagnosed after Covid-19, even two years later.

The picture remains the same for those infected with milder variants, too.

For the study, scientists looked at 14 neurological and psychiatric diagnoses made over a two-year period following infection with Covid-19.

They compared the rates of diagnosis with a matched group of people recovering from other respiratory infections.

Confirming previous studies, it found many brain disorders are more common after Covid-19. Specifically, brain fog, dementia, psychotic disorders, and epilepsy or seizures.

The study also looked at the potential post-viral impact of Covid-19 in children (under 18 years old), with results showing similarities and differences to adults.

The likelihood of diagnoses relating to poor brain health after Covid-19 was lower in children than in adults. They were also not at greater risk of anxiety or depression.

However, like adults, some children recovering from Covid-19 were more likely to be diagnosed with conditions including brain fog, seizures and psychotic disorders.

Researchers acknowledged the study has limitations in that it’s not known how severe, or how long-lasting, the disorders are. Nor is it clear when they began, since problems may be present for some time before a diagnosis is made.

Dr Max Taquet, NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow, who led the analyses, said: “The findings shed new light on the longer-term mental and brain health consequences for people following Covid-19 infection.

“The results have implications for patients and health services and highlight the need for more research to understand why this happens after Covid-19, and what can be done to prevent these disorders from occurring, or treat them when they do.”

The fact that neurological and psychiatric outcomes were similar during the delta and omicron waves indicates that the burden on the health-care system might continue even with new variants that are considered less severe, researchers added.

