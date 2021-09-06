Latest Covid figures: UK records 37,011 new cases and 68 deaths

Crowds on the London South Bank (PA)

The UK has recorded 37,011 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, government data shows.

Figures show a further 68 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 133,229.

This compares to 37,578 new cases and 120 deaths recorded on Saturday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 157,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total 91,623,530 Covid jabs have been given up to September 4, according to the latest government figures.

Another 39,752 people received their first vaccine dose and an additional 127,156 people received their second dose on Saturday.

It means 43,378,193 people are now fully vaccinated in the UK.

There were 6,566 hospital admissions in the last seven days signifying a 3.7 per cent rise on the previous week.

Ministers look likely to approve the vaccine for all 12 to 15-year-olds in the coming days.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) announced on Friday that it would extend the vaccine rollout to include another 200,000 children with health conditions in that age group.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi reassured that parents will be asked for consent if the jabs are approved for children.

However, youngsters will be able to overrule their parents and get the Covid vaccine if they are deemed “competent” to do so.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,978,126 lab-confirmed cases in the UK and 133,229 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

