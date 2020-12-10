Latest Covid cases for each London borough as rise in infections sparks Tier 3 fears

People in Soho ahead of the second national lockdown in November (AP)

Covid-19 cases are rising in 25 London boroughs, official figures reveal today, as police and council officers seek to stop a pre-Christmas rush to the shops this weekend spreading the disease.

One town hall leader told how extra enforcement by police and council officials aimed to “shock” people into following the rules and make them realise how close the capital is to going into Tier 3 next week.

Three councils have urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock to consider deploying Army “boots on the ground” to help boost testing efforts.

The figures show the number of cases in Harrow jumped by 59.8 per cent in the week to December 4, compared with the previous seven days, in Haringey by 54.3 per cent, Waltham Forest 42.4 per cent, Enfield 39 per cent and Sutton 33.8 per cent.

Seventeen borough areas saw a week-on-week rise of more than a fifth, with the others being Hackney and City of London, Greenwich, Havering, Kingston, Bromley, Lambeth, Wandsworth, Bexley, Lewisham, Croydon, Southwark and Barnet.

Amid worries over a pre-Christmas rush to the shops this weekend, Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said: “We will be working with the Metropolitan Police to make sure that everyone knows the rules and enforcing them to protect everyone from coronavirus.”

She praised the city’s shops, bars, restaurants and hospitality industry businesses for a “magnificent job” to make premises Covid-safe. “We are calling on them to make an extra effort this weekend to help stop the rising case rate in London,” she urged.

She also appealed to shoppers: “If there is a less busy time that you can do your shopping, it will be much safer for you, other shoppers and retailers.”

Damian White, Tory leader of Havering council, said wardens would be on patrol this weekend in shopping areas and supermarkets. He said: “We are trying to pull together a programme of enhanced enforcement. Everybody appreciates what the restrictions are but don’t necessarily think they relate to them. We are trying to shock them out of their comfort zone and show them how close we are to going into Tier 3.”

He added that in a call with Mr Hancock and borough leaders this week “Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and myself all said it would be useful if the Army could be deployed”. Four Army personnel arrived at Havering town hall yesterday to help co-ordinate the roll-out of lateral flow testing, with more soldiers available if needed.

Mr White stressed: “It’s very touch and go whether we go into Tier 3 or not.”

Former health minister Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon, urged people to “act responsibly” if they go out shopping, to restaurants or pubs, or other destinations.

“Selfish actions could spoil Christmas with more deaths and more lost livelihoods,” he added.

“Tier 3 would be disastrous for London.”

John Dickie, director of strategy and policy at London First, said: “Moving into Tier 3 the week before Christmas would be deeply disappointing for the capital, and a significant blow for the hospitality industry.

“With a vaccine on the horizon, it is crucial that we do all we can to keep the virus in check and the economy going. Londoners have made tremendous sacrifices this year, and we all need to stay the course.”

London’s seven-day infection rate has risen to 183.6 new cases a week per 100,000 people, compared with its second wave peak of 200 in mid-November.

Ten boroughs saw an infection rate of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population in the week to December 4.

They are Havering (363.3), Barking and Dagenham ( 298.7), Waltham Forest (298.2), Redbridge (292.6), Bexley (260.6), Newham (255.7), Enfield (225.3), Tower Hamlets (224.5), Kingston (218.6) and Harrow (213.8).

The disease is believed to be spreading across the capital, with only six boroughs seeing falls in the number of cases.

Brent was down ten per cent, Hounslow 8.4 per cent, Hammersmith and Fulham 6.3 per cent, Ealing 4.8 per cent, Westminster 3.6 per cent and Redbridge 3.3 per cent.

The rise in cases means the city will almost inevitably see more hospitalisations and more deaths in coming weeks, however, hospitals Covid admissions are still significantly below the first wave peak.

Ministers appear reluctant to put London into Tier 3, with Michael Gove stressing that the Government would hope to be able to keep areas in their current tier or move them to a lower one next Wednesday.

However, if the disease is not brought under control, it will increase pressure for tighter restrictions.

The full figures show Harrow saw 537 cases in the week to December 4, up 201 on the previous week (59.8 per cent) with a seven-day rate per 100,000 people of 213.8, Haringey saw 526 cases, up 185 (54.3 per cent) with a rate of 195.8, Waltham Forest 826 cases, up 246 (42.4 per cent) with a rate of 298.2, Enfield 752 cases, up 211 (39 per cent) with a rate of 225.3, Sutton 356 cases, up 90 (33.8 per cent) with a rate of 172.5, Hackney and City of London 528 cases, up 132 (33.3 per cent) with a rate of 181.5, Greenwich 551 cases, up 135 (32.5 per cent) with a rate of 191.4, Havering 943 cases, up 231 (32.4 per cent) with a rate of 363.3, Kingston 388 cases, up 93 (31.5 per cent) with a rate of 218.6, Bromley 606 cases, up 140 (30 per cent) with a rate of 182.3, Lambeth 424 cases, up 94 (28.5 per cent) with a rate of 130, Wandsworth 416 cases, up 84 (25.3 per cent) with a rate of 126.2, Bexley 647 cases, up 129 (24.9 per cent) with a rate of 260.6 and Lewisham 383 cases, up 75 (24.4 per cent) with a rate of 125.2.

In Croydon, there were 617 cases, up 121 (24.4 per cent) with a rate of 159.6, Southwark 392 cases, up 78 (24.8 per cent) with a rate of 122.9, Barnet 684 cases, up 117 (20.6 per cent) with a rate of 172.8, Islington 298 cases, up 48 (19.2 per cent) with a rate of 122.9, Barking and Dagenham 636 cases, up 84 (15.2 per cent) with a rate of 298.7, Hillingdon 549 cases, up 64 (13.2 per cent) with a rate of 178.9, Merton 377 cases, up 42 (12.5 per cent) with a rate of 182.5, Newham 903 cases, up 91 (11.2 per cent) with a rate of 255.7, Kensington and Chelsea 178 cases, up 17 (10.6 per cent) with a rate of 114, Tower Hamlets 729 cases, up 61 (9.1 per cent) with a rate of 224.5, and Camden 252 cases, up one (0.4 per cent) with a rate of 93.3.

Richmond saw no change with 171 cases and a rate of 86.4.

In Brent, there were 486 cases, down 54 (10 per cent) with a rate of 147.4, Hounslow 416 cases, down 38 (8.4 per cent) with a rate of 153.2, Hammersmith and Fulham 179 cases, down 12 (6.3 per cent) with a rate of 96.7, Ealing 574 cases, down 29 (4.8 per cent) with a rate of 167.9, Westminster 238 cases, down nine (3.6 per cent) with a rate of 91.1, and Redbridge 893 cases, down 30 (3.3 per cent) with a rate of 292.6.

