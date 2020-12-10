Latest Covid cases for each London borough as rise in infections sparks Tier 3 fears

Nicholas Cecil
·7 min read
&lt;p&gt;People in Soho ahead of the second national lockdown in November&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

People in Soho ahead of the second national lockdown in November

(AP)

Covid-19 cases are rising in 25 London boroughs, official figures reveal today, as police and council officers seek to stop a pre-Christmas rush to the shops this weekend spreading the disease.

One town hall leader told how extra enforcement by police and council officials aimed to “shock” people into following the rules and make them realise how close the capital is to going into Tier 3 next week.

Three councils have urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock to consider deploying Army “boots on the ground” to help boost testing efforts.

The figures show the number of cases in Harrow jumped by 59.8 per cent in the week to December 4, compared with the previous seven days, in Haringey by 54.3 per cent, Waltham Forest 42.4 per cent, Enfield 39 per cent and Sutton 33.8 per cent.

Seventeen borough areas saw a week-on-week rise of more than a fifth, with the others being Hackney and City of London, Greenwich, Havering, Kingston, Bromley, Lambeth, Wandsworth, Bexley, Lewisham, Croydon, Southwark and Barnet.

Amid worries over a pre-Christmas rush to the shops this weekend, Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said: “We will be working with the Metropolitan Police to make sure that everyone knows the rules and enforcing them to protect everyone from coronavirus.”

She praised the city’s shops, bars, restaurants and hospitality industry businesses for a “magnificent job” to make premises Covid-safe. “We are calling on them to make an extra effort this weekend to help stop the rising case rate in London,” she urged.

She also appealed to shoppers: “If there is a less busy time that you can do your shopping, it will be much safer for you, other shoppers and retailers.”

Damian White, Tory leader of Havering council, said wardens would be on patrol this weekend in shopping areas and supermarkets. He said: “We are trying to pull together a programme of enhanced enforcement. Everybody appreciates what the restrictions are but don’t necessarily think they relate to them. We are trying to shock them out of their comfort zone and show them how close we are to going into Tier 3.”

He added that in a call with Mr Hancock and borough leaders this week “Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and myself all said it would be useful if the Army could be deployed”. Four Army personnel arrived at Havering town hall yesterday to help co-ordinate the roll-out of lateral flow testing, with more soldiers available if needed.

Mr White stressed: “It’s very touch and go whether we go into Tier 3 or not.”

Former health minister Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon, urged people to “act responsibly” if they go out shopping, to restaurants or pubs, or other destinations.

“Selfish actions could spoil Christmas with more deaths and more lost livelihoods,” he added.

“Tier 3 would be disastrous for London.”

John Dickie, director of strategy and policy at London First, said: “Moving into Tier 3 the week before Christmas would be deeply disappointing for the capital, and a significant blow for the hospitality industry.

“With a vaccine on the horizon, it is crucial that we do all we can to keep the virus in check and the economy going. Londoners have made tremendous sacrifices this year, and we all need to stay the course.”

London’s seven-day infection rate has risen to 183.6 new cases a week per 100,000 people, compared with its second wave peak of 200 in mid-November.

Ten boroughs saw an infection rate of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population in the week to December 4.

They are Havering (363.3), Barking and Dagenham ( 298.7), Waltham Forest (298.2), Redbridge (292.6), Bexley (260.6), Newham (255.7), Enfield (225.3), Tower Hamlets (224.5), Kingston (218.6) and Harrow (213.8).

The disease is believed to be spreading across the capital, with only six boroughs seeing falls in the number of cases.

Brent was down ten per cent, Hounslow 8.4 per cent, Hammersmith and Fulham 6.3 per cent, Ealing 4.8 per cent, Westminster 3.6 per cent and Redbridge 3.3 per cent.

The rise in cases means the city will almost inevitably see more hospitalisations and more deaths in coming weeks, however, hospitals Covid admissions are still significantly below the first wave peak.

Ministers appear reluctant to put London into Tier 3, with Michael Gove stressing that the Government would hope to be able to keep areas in their current tier or move them to a lower one next Wednesday.

However, if the disease is not brought under control, it will increase pressure for tighter restrictions.

The full figures show Harrow saw 537 cases in the week to December 4, up 201 on the previous week (59.8 per cent) with a seven-day rate per 100,000 people of 213.8, Haringey saw 526 cases, up 185 (54.3 per cent) with a rate of 195.8, Waltham Forest 826 cases, up 246 (42.4 per cent) with a rate of 298.2, Enfield 752 cases, up 211 (39 per cent) with a rate of 225.3, Sutton 356 cases, up 90 (33.8 per cent) with a rate of 172.5, Hackney and City of London 528 cases, up 132 (33.3 per cent) with a rate of 181.5, Greenwich 551 cases, up 135 (32.5 per cent) with a rate of 191.4, Havering 943 cases, up 231 (32.4 per cent) with a rate of 363.3, Kingston 388 cases, up 93 (31.5 per cent) with a rate of 218.6, Bromley 606 cases, up 140 (30 per cent) with a rate of 182.3, Lambeth 424 cases, up 94 (28.5 per cent) with a rate of 130, Wandsworth 416 cases, up 84 (25.3 per cent) with a rate of 126.2, Bexley 647 cases, up 129 (24.9 per cent) with a rate of 260.6 and Lewisham 383 cases, up 75 (24.4 per cent) with a rate of 125.2.

In Croydon, there were 617 cases, up 121 (24.4 per cent) with a rate of 159.6, Southwark 392 cases, up 78 (24.8 per cent) with a rate of 122.9, Barnet 684 cases, up 117 (20.6 per cent) with a rate of 172.8, Islington 298 cases, up 48 (19.2 per cent) with a rate of 122.9, Barking and Dagenham 636 cases, up 84 (15.2 per cent) with a rate of 298.7, Hillingdon 549 cases, up 64 (13.2 per cent) with a rate of 178.9, Merton 377 cases, up 42 (12.5 per cent) with a rate of 182.5, Newham 903 cases, up 91 (11.2 per cent) with a rate of 255.7, Kensington and Chelsea 178 cases, up 17 (10.6 per cent) with a rate of 114, Tower Hamlets 729 cases, up 61 (9.1 per cent) with a rate of 224.5, and Camden 252 cases, up one (0.4 per cent) with a rate of 93.3.

Richmond saw no change with 171 cases and a rate of 86.4.

In Brent, there were 486 cases, down 54 (10 per cent) with a rate of 147.4, Hounslow 416 cases, down 38 (8.4 per cent) with a rate of 153.2, Hammersmith and Fulham 179 cases, down 12 (6.3 per cent) with a rate of 96.7, Ealing 574 cases, down 29 (4.8 per cent) with a rate of 167.9, Westminster 238 cases, down nine (3.6 per cent) with a rate of 91.1, and Redbridge 893 cases, down 30 (3.3 per cent) with a rate of 292.6.

Read More

London Tier 3 move would be ‘killer blow’ for pubs and restaurants

London ‘facing Tier 3 before Christmas’ as rates rise in 21 boroughs

London Underground will not run through night on NYE due to Covid

Warning as two NHS workers have allergic reactions to Pfizer Covid jab

Latest Stories

  • NHL's divisional realignment taking shape for 2020-21 season

    While subject to change, it seems the NHL has its ducks in order for realignment.

  • Report: Golden Knights making big push to move Max Pacioretty

    Trade talks surrounding Max Pacioretty have reportedly intensified, and Vegas remains open to moving stars like Jonathan Marchessault and Marc-Andre Fleury.

  • Giannis 'not focused' on extension with Bucks as Dec. 21 deadline approaches

    Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.

  • NBA training camp tracker: Kevin Durant expects to play as small-ball center at times

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Challenges abound for World Junior Hockey Championship organizers

    Those who have tested positive will not be eligible for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Podcast: 2020-21 Toronto Raptors player previews with Blake Murphy

    William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to preview the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors.

  • Champions League group stage winners and losers: Manchester United headlines early exits

    Real Madrid was among the big winners on the final day of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage as the 13-time winner advanced to the second round.

  • Kobe Bryant was the No. 3 search on Google in 2020

    More people searched Bryant's name than any other person's in 2020 while NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was the top-searched active athlete.

  • Nick Nurse on ways Raptors will get Pascal Siakam open

    <p>Raptors head coach watched like many of us Pascal Siakam struggle in the bubble. A portion of training camp is being used to figure out how to get the All-Star forward easier looks around the rim.</p>

  • Abdul-Jabbar reveals past prostate cancer diagnosis in essay

    NEW YORK — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken publicly about the prostate cancer.Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.In his article, titled “Black Lives Matter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he's been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce among NFL Man of Year nominees

    Seattle's star quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City's standout tight end Travis Kelce are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.The award, to be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back.“This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities."The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most.”All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.Current players who have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.The nominees:Arizona: Corey PetersAtlanta: Steven MeansBaltimore: Bradley BozemanBuffalo: Harrison PhillipsCarolina: Shaq ThompsonChicago: Jimmy GrahamCincinnati: Geno AtkinsCleveland: Myles GarrettDallas: Jaylon SmithDenver: Justin SimmonsDetroit: Trey FlowersGreen Bay: Corey LinsleyHouston: Michael ThomasIndianapolis: Jacoby BrissettJacksonville: Josh LamboKansas City: Travis KelceLas Vegas: Alec IngoldLos Angeles Chargers: Isaac RochellLos Angeles Rams: Andrew WhitworthMiami: Byron JonesMinnesota: Eric KendricksNew England: Devin McCourtyNew Orleans: Demario DavisNew York Giants: Dalvin TomlinsonNew York Jets: Pierre DesirPhiladelphia: Rodney McLeodPittsburgh: Vance McDonaldSan Francisco: Arik ArmsteadSeattle: Russell WilsonTampa Bay: Mike EvansTennessee: Kevin ByardWashington: Jonathan Allen___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Cowboys 'not nervous' to sign Dak Prescott to long-term contract despite Carson Wentz's troubles

    The sudden decline of Carson Wentz doesn't scare the Cowboys. They're still all in on keeping Dak Prescott in Dallas for the long term.

  • Real Madrid and Atlético turn focus to decisive league derby

    MADRID — After both teams staved off elimination from the Champions League, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid now face each other.The Spanish rivals meet on Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in a match that could prove key in the title race. Atlético can open a nine-point gap on fourth-place Madrid, leaving the defending champions in a difficult position to repeat for the first time in more than decade.Both teams were in danger of being eliminated in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Madrid pulled through with a 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in Group B and Atlético advanced with a 2-0 victory at Salzburg in Group A.“The players showed their character from start to finish. This team has this ability to show its worth during difficult times,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We have to enjoy the moment but we also need to rest because we have another match on Saturday.”Madrid was winless in three straight league games before edging Sevilla 1-0 on Saturday to remain in fourth place with 20 points from 11 matches. Atlético, which has 26 points from 10 matches, is the only unbeaten team in the league this season, having won its last seven games in the competition.Atlético will be trying to win eight in a row for the first time since it won nine straight in 2014, the year it won its last league title.“I don’t consider this a final because there so many matches yet to be played,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “Madrid will always be contending.”Madrid hasn’t lost to Atlético in eight consecutive league games, with three wins and five draws since 2016.BARCELONA’S WOESUnable to put an end to its struggles, Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Levante on Sunday looking to rebound from two consecutive setbacks — a 3-0 home loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday and a 2-1 defeat at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Saturday.The Catalan club is ninth in the standings after 10 matches. It trails Real Madrid by six points and Atlético by 12 points.“We are not where we want to be but we have some matches ahead in which we can recover some of the points that we’ve lost,” Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen said. “That’s our goal for these next weeks.”OTHER MATCHESSecond-place Real Sociedad hosts mid-table Eibar in a match between Basque Country clubs on Sunday. Sociedad will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak to nine matches. It won six straight in the league before drawing the last two.Third-place Villarreal, coached by Unai Emery, is unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and has drawn three straight in the league, including at Sociedad. It will visit Manuel Pellegrini-coached Real Betis on Sunday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoniTales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • Rockets star James Harden reportedly expands his list of preferred trade destinations

    Harden is under contract with the Rockets for at least two more years, including a $41 million salary this season.

  • Unbeaten Wolfsburg reaping benefit of American influence

    BERLIN — Wolfsburg is benefiting from some American influence in its club-record 10-game unbeaten run to start of the Bundesliga soccer season.The Volkswagen-backed club has been led at the back by United States international John Brooks, who scored in Wolfsburg’s 5-3 win over Werder Bremen two weeks ago.“The last couple of weeks were his best performances since he’s been here in Wolfsburg,” sporting director Marcel Schäfer said in a video call this week. “Very dominant, very aggressive. He scored goals. He is a huge factor that we have one of the best defences in the Bundesliga.”Wolfsburg has conceded one goal on average per league game, a record bettered only by Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig.The 27-year-old Brooks, who was born in Berlin, joined Wolfsburg from league rival Hertha Berlin in 2017. The 20 million euro (then $22.4 million) transfer fee was a record at the time for an American player. But he endured a difficult start after losing his place in pre-season. Wolfsburg signed French defender Maxence Lacroix, who impressed upon his arrival from Sochaux.Schäfer said the club had several talks with Brooks, whom he regards as one of the Bundesliga’s top defenders, to up his game.It worked.Brooks is one of only four Wolfsburg players to have played in every league game this season, and he’s the only one to have started each game.“He wasn’t in the coach’s plans,” Schäfer said. “But he was patient. Then when he got his chance, he performed.”Brooks and the 20-year-old Lacroix now form Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner’s preferred central defence pairing.As well as getting improvements from existing players, Glasner has also benefited from the arrivals of Lacroix, former Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Philipp (on loan from Dynamo Moscow), and 22-year-old Ridle Baku from Mainz. Baku’s outstanding performances led to his Germany debut on Nov. 11.“We have great options, a great squad,” said Glasner, who previously criticized club management for not signing a forward with “speed and depth.”The club responded to that criticism with a statement on Nov. 13 to say Glasner, Schäfer and managing director Jörg Schmadtke had a “constructive exchange” about the issues and would not be making any further comment.Schäfer, a former defender who made eight appearances for Germany, won the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in 2009 during a successful 10-year spell before joining the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2017.Schäfer spent just over a year in the United States and it made a big impression. He said Wolfsburg now holds individual training programs specifically catered to each player on Tuesdays and Thursdays.“That’s what I learned in the U.S.” Schäfer said. “In Germany everybody tells you, ‘OK, we want to develop our players, we want to make them better every single day.’ But if you look at the training sessions, it’s a normal training session.”The sporting director referred to American forward Ulysses Llanez as Wolfsburg’s top prospect following his impressive performances for the reserve team last season. The 19-year-old Llanez is spending this season on loan at Dutch club Heerenveen.Schäfer said German players can learn from Americans like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, who have the ability to beat players in one-on-one situations.“The pure nature of soccer is to handle one against one, in defence, in offence, as a striker, as a defender. And that’s what we miss a little in Germany right now," Schäfer said. "The players I mentioned before – Reyna, Llanez, Pulisic – they’re pure soccer, nature’s soccer players.”Schäfer said many more Americans were going undiscovered because of the prohibitive cost of playing soccer in the country.“I have three kids and I was very surprised that I had to pay to let them play soccer … it’s not the right system. Some parents are not in the situation to pay $2,000 a year to let their kids play,” said Schäfer, who said his family had Wolfsburg membership for 60 euros ($72) a year.“It’s not fair to some kids because they don’t have the money,” Schäfer said. “Money should not be the factor.”Wolfsburg is currently in fifth place in the 18-team Bundesliga, though it could be even higher. It did well to twice come from behind to draw 2-2 in Cologne on Saturday, but should have gone on to win the game after dominating the second half.Within the club, there’s a feeling that there is still room for improvement.“If we were a top team, we have to win the game. We didn’t do that,” said Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who scored for the fourth consecutive game.Wolfsburg next hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • AAC commish: It's 'indefensible' that Iowa State is now ahead of Cincinnati in playoff rankings

    Undefeated Cincinnati dropped to No. 8 after it didn't play on Saturday and two-loss Iowa State beat West Virginia.

  • Who will be an unexpected playoff hero? | FFSK

    With playoffs upon us, Matt Harmon wades through your predictions on the players who will surprise everyone and become postseason heroes.

  • Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to 1982 World Cup, dies at 64

    ROME — Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has died. He was 64.Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, said Thursday he died in her arms. She said Rossi died in his sleep at the hospital after she promised him she would care for their children and assuring him that he “had already done so much."“He didn't want to go, but I hugged him hard and I told him, ‘Paolo, now go. Enough, you've suffered enough. Now leave this body,'" she said. “And then he went to sleep."Cappelletti spoke to reporters outside the La Scotta hospital in Siena, where Rossi had been treated over the past year and where family members gathered Thursday. State-run RAI television, where Rossi worked as a sportscaster, said he had been diagnosed with an incurable illness.Cappelletti had announced the death on Instagram, posting a picture of the couple with the caption “Per sempre," Italian for “Forever."In a Facebook post, Cappelletti added: “There will never be another one like you, unique, special, after you there is absolute nothingness."Rossi had a remarkable career comeback, leading Italy to the World Cup title after returning from a suspension following a betting scandal in 1980.He scored six goals at the tournament in Spain, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil and the opening goal in a 3-1 win over West Germany in the final. He was also won the Ballon d'Or award that year as the best player in Europe.The Italian soccer federation said it would fly flags at half-staff in a sign of mourning.“We have lost a friend and an icon of our soccer," federation president Gabriele Gravina said. “He took an entire country by the hand, which rejoiced in the streets, for him and with him. He is permanently linked to the Azzurri and has inspired generations of forwards with his style."Italian president Sergio Mattarella also offered his condolences for Rossi's “premature" passing.“Remembering his courtesy and his humanity, I express condolences and closeness to his family," the Italian head of state said in a statement.Former teammate Stefano Collovati told RAI Radio 1 that he received the news from the phone chat used by the 1982 team members, many of whom expressed devastation at Rossi's passing.“I heard five minutes ago. I'm so sorry. It was out of the blue," former teammate Dino Zoff told the ANSA news agency. “It had been a while that we hadn't spoken, he had said something but we didn't think it was so serious."Rossi won two Serie A titles and a European Cup while playing for Juventus. He also played for AC Milan before moving into sportscasting at Italy's top networks.RAI sports presenter Enrico Varriale, who worked with Rossi, posted on Twitter about the star forward’s death.“Very sad news: Paolo Rossi left us,” Varriale wrote. “Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of ’82 and who has been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. RIP dear Paolo.”In a statement, Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said the Italian league was in mourning.“Paolo Rossi made us feel proud to be Italian," Dal Pino said, “he was the hero of all of us.”Cappelletti said a memorial service was planned for Vincenza and that Rossi's remains would be cremated, a decision she took in agreement with their children.“I want to have him near me forever," she said.___This story has been corrected to show that Rossi won the Ballon d'Or award in 1982, not the FIFA player of the year.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • The ideals of Olympism would be welcome in 2021

    Considered from almost any perspective, 2020 has been a dark and tumultuous year for international, high performance, sport. The Olympics and Paralympics were shut down for the first time since the Second World War.   The avowed purpose of the Games, which is to gather people from every walk of life and myriad geographical locations, ran counter to the need to keep the planet's population safe and healthy. The relevance of the spectacle itself is increasingly in question. "It's an uphill battle sometimes," said Tricia Smith, a four-time Olympian and rowing medallist who is a lawyer as well as the president of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "But I do believe in the Games and I think they're worth fighting for." It's bound to be a struggle given all that's changed. Corruption and doping are issues which constantly plague the movement. Fewer cities are vying to host the Games because of the enormous costs associated with the undertaking. Sustainability is a problem given the lavish infrastructure required to accommodate tens of thousands of competitors and officials not to mention millions of international visitors. WATCH | The year athletes refused to shut up and play: Herculean task All this for an event which may occur once in the host city's history. Intricate and expensive global security is something the Olympics and Paralympics are forced to deal with whereas professional sports leagues, by and large, find this much more manageable and far less costly. Add to this the need to philosophically accommodate and respect human beings from every race, religion, gender, orientation, ability and social standing with one, overriding, set of values known loosely as "Olympism." It is a Herculean task made even more difficult by the fact that athletes are more socially conscious than ever before, more inspired to make their views known and to use the Olympic and Paralympic platforms to voice their opinions on issues which are of vital importance to them.  The International Olympic Committee and athletes around the world are agonizing over the prospect of the playing field becoming a place of protest and demonstration. Now the task is to come up with a solution that makes sense for all and allows for peaceful competition. Then there's the matter of spectators. The vast congregation is at the very foundation of the spectacle. For more than 125 years the great, global gathering has come to reflect the planet's diversity as well as the traits all human beings share. Unlike the NHL or the NBA, the Olympics and Paralympics would find it difficult to thrive in a bubble. The Games are much more than a made-for-TV sporting event. Their mission is supposed to be about building bridges between human beings. "The power of sport to unite is undeniable," said Mohammed Ahmed, Canada's top distance runner who won a bronze medal at the 2019 world athletics championships in the 5,000-metre event. "There is something special about the world coming together to demonstrate how much we all hold in common. But the Olympic movement can stand to innovate through new, youthful, and diverse voices, rooting out corruption from the top down." Ahmed is Muslim and came to Canada with his parents, who are Somalian refugees, when he was 11. Even though he acknowledges the failings inherent in the Olympics, he very much believes in the spirit the Games represent. "From a personal perspective I find the thought of fulfilling a childhood dream worthwhile," he said. "It is a goal born of innocent ambition, without any thought of how or what it takes to get there." Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold agrees.   She's a two-time flyweight Pan American Games champion who was hospitalized by illness the night before her quarter-final bout at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.   A weakened Bujold, who was touted as a medal contender at her first Games, rose from her sick bed to answer the bell but lost the fight and was forced to wait, as it turns out, five more years for another shot at Olympic glory when she'll be 34 years old. In the interim she got married and gave birth to a baby girl named Kate. This week it was announced that her sport will be gender equal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and for the first time there will be as many women as men competing at the Games. "This is going to provide hope. It brings positivity," Bujold said between training sessions in Kitchener, Ont. "When I first started boxing for women wasn't even in the Olympics. It's exciting to see future generations of women having greater opportunity than I've had. We're using sport to create equality. As an athlete you have an opportunity to have a voice in other aspects of life." But apart from the impression she can make as a pugilist, Bujold's aim is to have a positive influence on her child. "My daughter is all about singing O Canada these days," she said with a laugh. "This will be the end of my career. I think it's important to be all-in even though the circumstances are different than I would have liked them to be. It will send a strong message to my little girl that you can go after your dreams." I think we cannot underestimate the power of sport to change the way people think. - Chantal Petitclerc Wheelchair racer and Paralympic legend Chantal Petitclerc is a member of the Canadian Senate and remains a vocal advocate not only for athletes but for all people with a disability. She has steadfastly trumpeted the value of the Games. "I think we cannot underestimate the power of sport to change the way people think," Petitclerc said. Alpine skier Josh Dueck, the newly appointed Team Canada chef de mission for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, acknowledged the inspirational component of what he's involved with but pointed to the more instinctual attraction of the event. "These are the beautiful derivatives of the Games and the Paralympic Movement as whole," he said. "To bring awareness to the importance of inclusivity, equality, and accessibility. "But it's truly the spirit of our being that comes to the surface. We're able to dissolve the barriers to express the essence of who we are. We are there to be the athletes we were born to be." So much confronts the Olympics and Paralympics at the present time. And the logistics in order to make them happen in the wake of the pandemic are mind-boggling. But the prospect exists that there will be four major Games within the space of a year. If they do indeed happen, by whatever means, many believe they could be a part of the world's ability to heal itself. "We are united by our humanity and you can't help but build trust when you are connected with other people through something like the Olympics," Smith said. "It doesn't matter where you are from, what colour, what race, what religion, or what sex you happen to be. You have a chance to inspire the world.   "That's why we do it. The Olympics is the message. That's what connects us. It's the humanity."