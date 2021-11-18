Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 9,000 Washington residents, according to the Washington state Department of Health. On Wednesday, the agency reported 2,189 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths.

As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 758,483 and 9,056 deaths. The case total includes 90,768 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Oct. 31. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalization

From Nov. 5-11, 21.8 percent of staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Washington were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a downward trending case rate of 158 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 176 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 61.1 percent of the total state population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the national level, 58.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC statistics.

Testing

On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through Nov. 30.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 47.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 767,413 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 5.12 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 254 million.