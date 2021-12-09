Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths Wednesday. The data was incomplete, DOH said, due to a processing-system problem.

As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 787,245 cases and 9,497 deaths. The case total includes 95,279 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Nov. 21. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalization

From Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 18.6 percent of staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Washington were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a upward trending case rate of 152 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 247 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 61.9 percent of the total state population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the national level, 60.4 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC statistics.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 49.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 793,074 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 5.27 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 267 million.

Testing

On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through 2021.