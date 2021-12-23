Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,098 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 809,600 cases and 9,755 deaths. The case total includes 98,106 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Dec. 5. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalization

From Dec. 10-16, 16 percent of staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Washington were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an upward trending case rate of 166 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 340 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 62.5 percent of the total state population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the national level, 61.7 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC statistics.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 51.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 811,783 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 5.37 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 277 million.

Testing

On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through 2021.