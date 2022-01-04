Latest COVID-19 news: Doctors beg JoCo to require masks at school, KU Health short staffed

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City area:

Doctors beg JoCo schools to require masks

More than 200 Kansas City area doctors and health care providers sent an open letter pleading with Johnson County and its school districts to return to a universal mask requirement this semester as COVID-19 cases continue to soar.

The letter cited a “tidal wave” of cases, largely driven by the omicron variant, that comes as many Johnson County students are returning to classes without a mask requirement. The current county health order requires masks in schools that serve students as old as sixth grade, though county leaders are expected to reconsider that order later this week.

The Johnson County health department most recently reported a positivity rate — or the number of positive tests over the past seven days — of 21.5%. That’s up from less than 12% at the beginning of December.

Staff shortage at University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System, one of the largest area hospitals, has more than 500 of its employees out on temporary leave due to COVID-19.

All of the employees have either tested positive or are awaiting results from tests. The hospital employs more than 13,500 people.

“We’re doing our best to keep everything going,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System said Monday during the health system’s regular COVID update. “That’s our job.”

As of Monday, the hospital was treating 108 patients for the coronavirus. Just a month ago, on Dec. 1, the hospital was treating 40 COVID-19 infections.

Missouri health agency reports 180 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Monday that 180 previously unreported deaths caused by COVID-19 would be added to its statewide public health database.

The Bureau of Vital Records, a division of the health agency, routinely examines death certificates for fatal cases not reported to state officials. The COVID-19 deaths identified through this method will be reflected on Tuesday in the state’s public health dashboard, according to a press release from DHSS.

The newly identified COVID-19 deaths date back three months. Most occurred in December, which saw another 160. One was added in September, one in October and 18 in November.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch, Anna Spoerre and Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.