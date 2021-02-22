The Latest: Oklahoma opens second phase of COVID-19 vaccines

·11 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma opened its second phase of coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, providing inoculations to public school teachers and staff and to adults of any age with illnesses that make them susceptible to the virus.

“Our goal is to make sure that every Oklahoma teacher and staff member who wants the COVID-19 vaccine can get it by spring break” in mid-March, said health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye at a vaccination clinic in Norman.

More than 681,000 Oklahomans had been vaccinated as of Friday, according to the state health department, and an estimated 60,000 more vaccinations were administered during the weekend, said deputy health commissioner Keith Reed.

State schools superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she expects a high percentage of public school staff to accept the vaccine.

“Teachers have been clamouring for the prioritization of having the vaccine,” Hofmeister said.

There have been 419,853 coronavirus cases and 4,203 deaths due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began, the state health department reported.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Researchers in Scotland say its COVID-19 vaccination program has caused hospitalizations to plummet

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lay out plan to ease coronavirus restrictions but pubs, gyms and hairdressers to stay closed for weeks

— Russia’s vaccine rollout picks up speed but experts say the campaign is still moving slowly

— Elementary schools and kindergartens reopen in over half of Germany's 16 states

— Every Democratic vote is needed on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but minimum wage and other issues will force choices

— Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONG BEACH, Calif. — More than 7.3 million Californians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine but supplies are well below the amount that the state has the capacity to administer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

“There’s not enough vaccines to accommodate the need and demand,” Newsom said during a stop in Long Beach on a tour of vaccination efforts around the state. “Sites all across the state of California are toggling back based up on limited supply. That’s a manufacturing issue.”

California anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses this week and 1.5 million next week, he said.

“It’s simply not what we’re capable of administering, we could do exponentially more, but nonetheless we are seeing modest improvement week to week,” he said.

Overall, there is a “bright light” at the end of the tunnel, the governor said.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was 3% as of Monday compared to 8.9% a month earlier, he said. Daily deaths totalled 233, well below the high of 764 a month earlier. Hospitalization and ICU counts were also significantly improved.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to order all U.S. flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days in order to memorialize the deaths from the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president will also make remarks later Monday to commemorate the grim milestone of roughly 500,000 people dying from COVID-19.

Psaki says Biden will be speaking from the White House and will ask all Americans to observe a moment of silence during a candlelight service at sundown.

___

MADRID — Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue receding in Spain, but the top official guiding the country’s response to the pandemic is warning against relaxation of restrictions.

“We continue to have a high incidence that doesn’t allow us to relax measures of control,” says Fernando Simón, head of Spain’s health emergency co-ordination centre .

Despite the warning, some regional governments on Monday joined others that have already reopened bars and restaurants, reduced the nighttime curfew or allow small gatherings of people who are not living together.

The two-week rate of infection continued dropping to 252 cases per 100,000 on Monday from a high of nearly 900 cases at the end of January.

The Health Ministry recorded 20,849 new infections and 535 deaths since Friday, bringing the pandemic’s confirmed totals to 3.1 million infections and 67,636 fatalities.

Spain has administered over 3 million vaccine doses, with nearly 1.2 million fully vaccinated, mostly residents in nursing homes, their caretakers and health workers.

___

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is in quarantine at his home near Wasilla after learning he was in close contact with someone later found to be positive for COVID-19, his office said Monday.

Dunleavy learned of the close contact Sunday and went into quarantine after receiving a COVID-19 test, which came back negative on Monday, his office said.

Dunleavy shows no symptoms and will teleworking from home and receive additional tests “until it is certain he is free of the virus,” his office said. He will follow health guidelines and remain at home for at least seven days, the release states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it endorses 14-day quarantines but says local public health authorities make the final decision for how long quarantine should last and lists as options possibly ending quarantine after the seventh day after a negative test result from a test taken on the fifth day or later.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's health department said Monday that the delayed Pfizer vaccine doses were received Friday and the state will continue to get the final doses from last week’s shipments by Tuesday.

The state’s Moderna doses from last week were expected to arrive Monday through Wednesday.

Louisiana’s network of hospitals, clinics, community vaccine sites and pharmacies will be getting double allocations of doses in some instances this week.

And those delayed doses come right as Gov. John Bel Edwards has expanded access to the shots for teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women and people age 55 to 64 who have certain preexisting conditions.

Kanter said he expects it could take the state a week or two to catch up on distributing its vaccine doses, after the disruptions caused by the icy weather last week.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has announced plans to reschedule appointments for coronavirus vaccinations delayed by a winter storm last week.

The severe weather impacted shipments of vaccine to area clinics from outside the state.

The state health department says its Feb. 18 appointments have been rescheduled for Feb. 22, 25 and 27. The Weber-Morgan Health Department also rescheduled Feb. 18 appointments for Feb. 22.

Utah residents age 65 and older are now eligible to receive vaccines and should check with local health departments for appointment availability. Utah so far has distributed more than 607,000 vaccines.

___

ATLANTIC CITY — Fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at New Jersey’s largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of those seats occupied by fans starting on March 1, the Democratic governor said on the WFAN sports radio station.

For outdoor venues over 5,000 seats, the number will be 15% of capacity.

Murphy said he decided to allow the limited in-person attendance after reviewing a vast array of coronavirus-related statistics including hospitalizations, the number of hospital admissions versus discharges, overall positivity rate for COVID-19, and the rate of transmission, and determining that small crowds can be permitted safely.

He said face coverings and social distancing will be required at these venues.

___

NEW YORK — New York City officials expect to catch up on their vaccination efforts after being forced to put off scheduling tens of thousands of appointments last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“The supply that we expected last week is arriving today,” de Blasio said. “That means we’ve basically lost a full week in our vaccination efforts. But it will not stop us from reaching our goal of 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by June because we still have the ability and the capacity to do it.”

___

ATLANTA — A new study finds that teachers may be more important drivers of COVID-19 transmission in schools than students.

The paper released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies nine COVID-19 transmission clusters in elementary schools in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta in December and January.

In only one cluster was a student clearly the first documented case. The CDC again advises that schools need to pursue “multifacted” strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, including cutting down on teacher-to-teacher meetings, making sure masks are worn correctly, and increasing physical distancing.

In addition, the CDC says it might be desirable to vaccinate teachers although the CDC restates teacher vaccination isn’t required to reopen.

___

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Senate is reconsidering allowing county emergency departments to charge out-of-bounds hikers for rescue costs as government spending remains under pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Senate bill would allow counties to issue criminal fines in addition to seeking reimbursement from hikers requiring rescue after leaving marked trails or ignoring signs saying areas are closed to hikers. The bill also would add new petty misdemeanour penalties for hiking illegally.

A revised version of a different Senate bill would only give counties the option of seeking reimbursement. The Honolulu Fire Department opposes seeking rescue reimbursement.

___

HILO, Hawaii — Coronavirus testing of travellers arriving on Hawaii island is expected to continue after the end of February, but officials have not yet determined the duration of the extension.

Partnerships between Hawaii County and private philanthropists allowing the county to test trans-Pacific arrivals are set to continue.

Hawaii County mayor spokesman Cyrus Johnasen says the terms of the continued testing are dependent on the level of funding the Big Island receives from the $1.9 trillion congressional relief bill under consideration.

Johnasen says the county will follow the state’s lead regarding exceptions for travellers who have been vaccinated.

___

BERLIN — Prosecutors have searched the mayor‘s office in the German city of Halle in an investigation triggered by the mayor and other politicians getting vaccinated against COVID-19 although they apparently weren’t yet entitled to be.

Germany has a several-tier priority list for vaccinations, starting with the most vulnerable and elderly. Its vaccination campaign is still at an early stage. Government leaders and other administrative officials don’t feature in the top tiers.

Halle Mayor Bernd Wiegand and several local politicians did get vaccinated, drawing strong criticism. Wiegand has advanced various defences , including that the local disaster unit and council must remain functional in the pandemic.

Halle prosecutors said Monday that they are investigating Wiegand on suspicion of misappropriation of vaccines.

They said searches were carried out at the mayor’s office, at the local health office and vaccination centre .

___

PARIS — Sanofi is going to produce as many as 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses per month for rival Johnson & Johnson, the second time the French drug maker is turning over production facilities to speed up supplies of a rival company’s vaccine, while its own candidate faces delays.

Sanofi’s announcement on Monday was quickly trumpeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who relayed the development on his Twitter account. “We must together accelerate the production of vaccines with industrial partnerships,” Macron tweeted.

Sanofi said its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy l’Etoile, France, will formulate and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate, developed by its Janssen companies. Sanofi said its French plant is expected to produce about 12 million doses per month of the single-dose vaccine.

Sanofi’s CEO, Paul Hudson, said the company remains committed to its own two COVID-19 vaccine programs but is also “stepping forward to show solidarity.” Sanofi has already previously announced that it will help bottle and package 125 million vaccine doses for the rival partnership of Pfizer-BioNTech.

___

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia’s Health Ministry on Monday reported 35 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 31 of them coming from community transmission. The new cases are part of a recent surge that includes 17 cases reported Sunday, 15 of them local.

Prime Minister Hun Sen posted an audio message on social media telling people to keep up their measures against infection by wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing.

“I plead with people living in the capital Phnom Penh to please not go out from their homes if there is nothing urgent to do outside,” he said.

As of Monday, a total of 568 people throughout the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 93 still receiving treatment. Cambodia has reported no deaths from the disease.

The Health Ministry said at least 23 locations in capital Phnom Penh and nearby provinces, including schools, night clubs, beer gardens and other entertainment sites, appear to be prime locations for the transmission of the virus. The Tourism Ministry ordered the temporary closing of all such entertainment venues, and seven schools have been shut as well.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out vs. Flames after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Mariners president apologizes for trashing players' English skills, salary in viral comments

    Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather is in hot, hot water after his remarks to a local rotary club went viral.

  • OverActive Media releases plans for proposed entertainment venue at Exhibition Place

    The esports company, home to the Toronto Defiant and Ultra teams, says the project is worth close to $500 million and includes a 7,000-seat theatre-style venue and hotel complex.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Defending champ Einarson remains perfect at Scotties with win over Galusha

    Kerri Einarson remained undefeated at the Canadian women's curling championship after an 8-4 win over Kerry Galusha on the Northwest Territories on Monday.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt, elicits fitting response from Bucs QB

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Tiger Woods unsure about playing Masters in April: 'I gotta get there first'

    After another back procedure, Woods is unsure of his ability to play at the Masters in April.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • Best photos from NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe weekend

    The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.

  • Reds' Joey Votto wants to get back 'to being dangerous'

    Joey Votto is determined to be a power hitter again. “I want to get back to being dangerous,” Votto said Monday from the Cincinnati Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. Besides, guys who crush the ball into the seats and punctuate it with a bat flip are just more fun to watch, the 37-year-old first baseman said. And he’s still all about the fun. Votto hasn't been the same — or had a great deal of fun — since 2017 when he hit 36 homers, drove in 100 runs and led the National League in walks (134), on-base percentage (.454) and OPS (1.032). Longevity in major league baseball is exceedingly difficult and sometimes requires reinvention. Votto said he tried too hard to be a different kind of hitter in order to be a tougher out as he reached his mid-30s, straying from what got him there in the first place. “I lost some of my strengths that I first came to the league with — hitting the ball all over the field with power, being difficult to defend,” Votto said. “I did that in exchange for command of the strike zone, putting the ball in play, being a tough at-bat. And it zapped my power.” He began making his way back to basics after a disastrous start to 2020. The low point came 25 games into the season when he was benched due to performance for the first time in his career. At the time he was hitting .191 with three home runs and six RBIs. Back in the lineup after three games, Votto made adjustments. He stood taller at the plate, swung away, tried to hit the ball harder and be OK with striking out more. Over the last 29 games he hit .258 with eight home runs, 14 RBIs and 21 runs. His resurgence coincided with a hot streak for the Reds, who got into the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. “I’m back to kind of a more comfortable place in terms of hitting,” Votto said. “Of course it’s going to come with some more swings and misses and of course strikeouts, but as long as I’m productive and as long as I’m dangerous at the plate, it’ll pay itself off. I have to remind myself that at the core, you know, that’s who I am." The Reds will have some weapons around him. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez followed up a 49-homer, 103-RBI season in 2019 with 15 and 38, respectively, in last year's 60-game campaign. Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama — all added before the 2020 season — and others are capable of offensive pop. But manager David Bell said Votto will stay put in the middle of the Reds batting order. “He has experience hitting in the heart of the lineup for his whole career,” Bell said. “We’ll have to take it as it comes but going into it we just anticipate him being a huge part of our lineup. Joey wants to play every day. He’s less concerned with where he hits in the order, he just wants to be in there and contributing. That makes it easier, a guy with all the success he’s had to have that attitude. It makes my job easier.” Votto, who will make $25 million this season as part of the 10-year, $225 million contract he signed in 2014, wants to be get back to work. “I feel healthy, I feel strong," he said. "And I’m looking forward to taking some of the adjustments I made from last year and some of the good performance and carrying that — or more — into 2021.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • First and Black: Lofty expectations not unfamiliar for D.C. United's Danita Johnson

    'We've always been pushing for acceptance in the world of sports. My position is another example of that. It's pushing the game of soccer in America forward.'

  • First and Black: 'Boy Mom' Swin Cash hasn't had time to reflect on the barriers she’s crossed

    Cash takes immense pride in being the first Black woman in such a position in basketball operations, recognizing the gravity while also still wanting to learn every aspect of basketball operations — even amidst a pandemic.

  • Raiders CB Kemah Siverand arrested in Houston street racing incident

    Siverand is the same guy who was cut after trying to sneak a woman into the Seahawks' team hotel.

  • Angels' Mike Trout hears his playoff clock ticking

    ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout is beginning a new season with the same old question. How long will the Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP have to wait for his first playoff victory? “It's definitely weighed on me,” Trout said Monday before the Angels' first full workout of spring training in Tempe, Arizona. “I hear it every year. The only way to change that is to get to the playoffs, no matter how that is.” Trout has been waiting for his answer to that query for nearly a full decade since his major league debut in July 2011. After the Angels' latest failure last fall, Trout knows he won't win a post-season game before he turns 30 this summer. The big-budget Angels are tied with Detroit for the third-longest playoff drought in the majors at six seasons, trailing only Seattle and Philadelphia. Not even the expanded 2020 post-season helped Los Angeles, which finished 26-34 for its fifth straight losing campaign — the franchise's worst stretch since the 1970s. Yet the eight-time All-Star remains indefatigably optimistic about the Angels' chances, even after owner Arte Moreno triggered yet another off-season overhaul by firing general manager Billy Eppler, Trout's good friend. “I’m trying to get to the playoffs,” Trout said. "We all are. If that’s not the mindset, you shouldn’t be here. We’ve got one goal. That’s to get to the playoffs and win a World Series here. It’s still the same goal. Obviously a lot of new faces this year. We kind of cleaned house a little bit. “I’m looking for a fresh start, and you know, I’m getting older for sure, but I’m still young. I still feel great. It’s a lot different now this year. I’m a dad. I don’t know if that’s something different, but maybe it’ll change the luck.” The Angels' biggest problems are all on the mound, so they remain out of Trout's hands no matter how brilliantly the $426 million centre fielder plays. Although Los Angeles didn't address its endemic pitching woes with any splashy signings, Trout and manager Joe Maddon are hoping the Halos can build on their strong finish to last season over a full year of play in a division that appears to be less daunting than last season. The Angels' top brass has spoken frequently of its determination to win in the prime of Trout's career, and it's a key motivation behind the organization's resistance to a thorough rebuild. They've simply continued to add pieces around Trout, hoping to get new results from various roster tweaks. Maddon agrees with the philosophy, and he doesn't shy from the Angels' responsibility to get Trout to the playoffs. “It would absolutely be almost like a mortal sin in the Catholic faith,” Maddon said. “You just can't miss out on that kind of an opportunity where you have that kind of generational talent. ... There's a lot of great players that never played in a World Series, so it goes beyond Michael, but I don't want that to happen to him. This guy loves to play. He's wonderful to be around. Of course I want to see it for Michael and his family, but I want to see it for everybody.” Although Trout is more involved in family life and in union business these days, he said he still went through the same extensive off-season workouts with the same trainers. He wants to improve his fielding this season after what he called a down year in the outfield, so he intends to increase his spring work with the glove and his arm. Trout is also optimistic about the latest change in leadership atop the franchise, even though he is still close to Eppler, who was abruptly canned by Moreno last September. Trout said it was “obviously sad” to see Eppler's departure, but he also feels comfortable already with new general manager Perry Minasian, who kept Trout firmly in the loop on the Angels' off-season moves. No matter who's running Moreno's front office, Trout believes the Angels in uniform will determine whether his playoff drought extends for another season — and whether fans will finally give him a break. “I’m tired of hearing, ‘Hey, Mike! Adding this guy, is this going to help you?’" Trout said with a chuckle. "I’ve got to worry about myself and try to do what’s best for me and the team.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • First and Black: Bianca Smith's path from constructing rosters to coaching them

    Smith's vision for her future in baseball changed. She couldn’t imagine wearing a blazer and heels to work every day. Her ideal office was a dugout, not a desk.

  • First and Black: How Everett Fitzhugh became an accidental NHL trailblazer

    Despite the lack of diversity, Fitzhugh was drawn to hockey as a kid. He's now making NHL history as its first Black broadcaster.

  • Bubble tournament presenting challenges for young mothers at Scotties

    (@mortgages.by.laura - image credit) Alberta skip Laura Walker has her baby boy, Liam, with her inside the bubble, one of the few mothers competing at the Scotties who's able to have an infant inside the hotel with her. The lockdown restrictions at this year's tournament in Calgary are intense and outside of being able to nurse babies, curlers are not permitted to have any family members with them for the women's national championship. Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube It's so different from years past when fans would be treated to emotional and memorable moments as the curlers' kids waited at ice level to embrace their moms after a win or loss. Jennifer Jones is competing in her 16th Scotties. Over the past number of years her two daughters, Bella and Skyla, have been soaking up the experience, ready to meet their mom after the games. But this year they're watching from their home with Jennifer's mom, Carol Jones, and husband, Brent Laing. That Curling Show surprised the six-time champion Sunday night by having Carol and Jennifer's two daughters on the show. "This is the first Scotties ever I've missed," Carol said during the show, getting emotional. "I'm so proud of her accomplishments in curling and in her professional career. But I'm proud of the person she's become." WATCH | A sweet surprise on That Curling Show makes Jennifer Jones tear up: During the show, Jennifer's daughters showed off two big posters they had made for their mom. Skyla wrote "I love you" and "good luck in your games," while Bella wrote, "you are the best you can be. You try your best in everything you do and that is why we love you so much." Jones couldn't help but get emotional also. "Can you keep them so we can keep them at home?" Jones asked her daughters. "It's hard to leave your kids as a mom. I miss them dearly. But Bella, what do you always tell me? She always says that because she's watched me do this, she can do anything." Carol shared stories about how Jones started curling and that she thought her daughter might be a star one day. "Ever since she was little she's been driven," Carol said. "She knew when she started to curl when she was a junior what things could be like in the future." A night earlier on That Curling Show, defending Scotties champion Kerri Einarson also talked about the challenges of being away from family at this year's event. WATCH | That Curling Show: Kerri Einarson keeping kids close to heart: She held up a photo of her twin daughters, Kamryn and Khloe, that she's keeping beside her hotel bed. "It's difficult. Not having my husband and my girls here is tough but we've got a collage happening in Heather's room and I've got this picture beside my bed so they know that they're with me," Einarson said. She says her family back home in Manitoba is watching all of the games, or at least trying to. "I asked the girls if they watched the game [Friday] night and they said, 'Mom, we kind of fell asleep,'" Einarson said. While both Jones and Einarson are missing their daughters, they hope to be around at the Scotties for the rest of the week and playing in the championship game on Sunday. WATCH | That Curling Show celebrates the legacy of Sandra Schmirler: