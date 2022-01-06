Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 354 (94%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 23 (6%) have seen a fall.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 7,328 new cases in the seven days to January 2, the equivalent of 4,849.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,756.3 for the seven days to December 26.

Fermanagh & Omagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,353.4 to 3,858.1, with 4,527 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 1,754.9 to 3,312.1, with 2,210 new cases.

Blaenau Gwent has the highest rate in Wales (3,077.7, up from 932.6) and Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,775.8, up from 1,312.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Derry City & Strabane (up from 1,756.3 to 4,849.5)

Fermanagh & Omagh (1,353.4 to 3,858.1)

Blaenau Gwent (932.6 to 3,077.7)

Mid Ulster (1,142.6 to 2,971.4)

Newry, Mourne & Down (1,323.8 to 3124.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 26.

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 4849.5, (7328), 1756.3, (2654)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 3858.1, (4527), 1353.4, (1588)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 3312.1, (2210), 1754.9, (1171)

Copeland, North-west England, 3298.0, (2244), 1497.6, (1019)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 3124.9, (5677), 1323.8, (2405)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 3077.7, (2155), 932.6, (653)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 2973.0, (7191), 1382.5, (3344)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2971.4, (4426), 1142.6, (1702)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 2927.6, (1769), 1451.4, (877)

St. Helens, North-west England, 2817.3, (5102), 1466.6, (2656)

Knowsley, North-west England, 2815.3, (4292), 1474.6, (2248)

Wirral, North-west England, 2789.1, (9046), 1351.7, (4384)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 2775.8, (2139), 1312.0, (1011)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 2737.1, (2872), 1307.5, (1372)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2726.2, (9300), 1377.1, (4698)

Halton, North-west England, 2707.3, (3513), 1422.6, (1846)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2697.5, (8654), 1429.5, (4586)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2695.2, (4835), 1498.4, (2688)

Wigan, North-west England, 2680.9, (8866), 1488.0, (4921)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 2669.9, (3855), 1020.9, (1474)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2664.6, (9128), 1464.3, (5016)

Torfaen, Wales, 2639.4, (2503), 1242.2, (1178)

Sefton, North-west England, 2576.3, (7108), 1369.0, (3777)

Allerdale, North-west England, 2563.6, (2508), 1010.9, (989)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2558.5, (5051), 1007.0, (1988)

South Ribble, North-west England, 2549.4, (2832), 1543.8, (1715)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 2524.4, (3659), 1039.7, (1507)

Bridgend, Wales, 2524.1, (3724), 1295.9, (1912)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 2511.9, (3611), 1345.3, (1934)

Caerphilly, Wales, 2497.6, (4539), 1096.1, (1992)

Swansea, Wales, 2474.4, (6101), 1134.8, (2798)

Chorley, North-west England, 2473.3, (2940), 1506.7, (1791)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 2465.6, (2823), 1453.3, (1664)

Conwy, Wales, 2454.6, (2901), 1237.1, (1462)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2450.6, (2354), 1501.1, (1442)

Salford, North-west England, 2447.3, (6429), 1863.4, (4895)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2441.2, (5303), 1124.1, (2442)

Harlow, Eastern England, 2424.4, (2116), 1850.4, (1615)

Moray, Scotland, 2418.8, (2315), 843.2, (807)

Newport, Wales, 2412.3, (3774), 1261.8, (1974)

Warrington, North-west England, 2402.1, (5030), 1549.7, (3245)

Liverpool, North-west England, 2395.7, (11990), 1387.7, (6945)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2379.0, (6304), 1191.8, (3158)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2371.8, (2407), 1159.8, (1177)

Blaby, East Midlands, 2367.8, (2414), 1390.9, (1418)

Stockport, North-west England, 2363.4, (6953), 1810.0, (5325)

Burnley, North-west England, 2358.3, (2107), 1148.4, (1026)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 2357.7, (2867), 1183.4, (1439)

Tameside, North-west England, 2356.9, (5353), 1661.7, (3774)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2351.3, (2557), 1427.1, (1552)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 2348.0, (1905), 1068.6, (867)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2347.2, (3221), 713.4, (979)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2342.5, (5811), 1012.6, (2512)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2336.4, (2064), 1448.9, (1280)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2317.2, (3021), 1030.1, (1343)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 2314.5, (3270), 661.8, (935)

Flintshire, Wales, 2301.6, (3610), 1192.9, (1871)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2291.0, (1421), 1439.7, (893)

Blackpool, North-west England, 2290.1, (3169), 1034.1, (1431)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 2268.7, (2319), 1215.1, (1242)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 2266.3, (3319), 1457.1, (2134)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 2249.9, (14301), 1371.2, (8716)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 2235.5, (7686), 1362.6, (4685)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 2221.9, (4641), 1066.7, (2228)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 2201.9, (3865), 2134.7, (3747)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2198.9, (7731), 963.9, (3389)

Havering, London, 2192.2, (5714), 2003.1, (5221)

Rochdale, North-west England, 2189.5, (4897), 1338.2, (2993)

Oldham, North-west England, 2175.7, (5170), 1334.9, (3172)

Rochford, Eastern England, 2175.1, (1906), 1816.8, (1592)

Erewash, East Midlands, 2172.9, (2506), 1311.9, (1513)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 2169.6, (2438), 1108.8, (1246)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 2156.0, (2917), 1304.6, (1765)

Trafford, North-west England, 2153.8, (5117), 1770.4, (4206)

West Lothian, Scotland, 2147.2, (3947), 1279.0, (2351)

High Peak, East Midlands, 2146.1, (1988), 1188.6, (1101)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 2142.6, (2091), 1792.2, (1749)

Wrexham, Wales, 2141.0, (2913), 1095.9, (1491)

Cardiff, Wales, 2133.0, (7875), 1399.8, (5168)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2131.2, (6666), 1013.5, (3170)

Bury, North-west England, 2131.0, (4064), 1546.3, (2949)

Dudley, West Midlands, 2110.7, (6804), 1062.8, (3426)

Fylde, North-west England, 2109.3, (1713), 1175.9, (955)

Basildon, Eastern England, 2102.8, (3944), 1726.4, (3238)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 2097.8, (1899), 1526.7, (1382)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 2096.8, (5544), 993.5, (2627)

Bolton, North-west England, 2094.7, (6038), 1270.1, (3661)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 2094.0, (1074), 1185.4, (608)

Gedling, East Midlands, 2093.2, (2475), 1642.4, (1942)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 2092.9, (2686), 1196.1, (1535)

Denbighshire, Wales, 2090.7, (2021), 1283.8, (1241)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 2078.3, (3368), 1311.9, (2126)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 2072.3, (2782), 1045.1, (1403)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 2066.6, (2064), 1789.3, (1787)

Wyre, North-west England, 2065.1, (2335), 995.9, (1126)

Falkirk, Scotland, 2057.2, (3303), 1065.0, (1710)

Carlisle, North-west England, 2050.2, (2225), 745.5, (809)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 2044.0, (1918), 717.2, (673)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 2040.1, (4368), 1889.7, (4046)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 2039.4, (2287), 1079.0, (1210)

Gateshead, North-east England, 2033.2, (4106), 872.0, (1761)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 2032.8, (1791), 1516.4, (1336)

Bexley, London, 2030.5, (5062), 2043.3, (5094)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2022.3, (3034), 1061.8, (1593)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 2015.0, (3830), 860.2, (1635)

Derby, East Midlands, 2005.0, (5149), 1216.8, (3125)

Dartford, South-east England, 2004.4, (2286), 1884.2, (2149)

Sutton, London, 1995.6, (4145), 2037.5, (4232)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 1995.0, (7714), 1433.5, (5543)

Watford, Eastern England, 1989.2, (1922), 1630.0, (1575)

Melton, East Midlands, 1984.7, (1020), 1099.4, (565)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1979.2, (2341), 911.4, (1078)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1979.0, (1394), 1178.3, (830)

Rugby, West Midlands, 1972.0, (2182), 1199.3, (1327)

Croydon, London, 1969.8, (7654), 2082.3, (8091)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1965.3, (3132), 977.6, (1558)

Stafford, West Midlands, 1962.2, (2705), 1227.3, (1692)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1960.0, (2975), 1770.9, (2688)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1957.9, (2065), 1673.4, (1765)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1957.9, (11536), 1125.9, (6634)

Braintree, Eastern England, 1957.0, (2996), 1388.7, (2126)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1954.3, (1792), 1201.8, (1102)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 1953.1, (1588), 1028.2, (836)

Manchester, North-west England, 1952.5, (10851), 1776.7, (9874)

Swindon, South-west England, 1951.7, (4350), 1055.7, (2353)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1950.6, (2720), 943.8, (1316)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 1948.7, (2215), 1154.3, (1312)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1948.2, (2575), 1797.6, (2376)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1945.8, (2416), 1448.1, (1798)

Midlothian, Scotland, 1939.9, (1807), 1074.6, (1001)

Northumberland, North-east England, 1937.5, (6274), 890.3, (2883)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1937.4, (5235), 1450.8, (3920)

Preston, North-west England, 1936.2, (2791), 1173.8, (1692)

Gwynedd, Wales, 1934.2, (2421), 1283.8, (1607)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1929.2, (4079), 1023.9, (2165)

Rossendale, North-west England, 1924.9, (1375), 1296.3, (926)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1924.5, (1103), 1233.6, (707)

Greenwich, London, 1923.3, (5559), 2021.6, (5843)

Stirling, Scotland, 1919.6, (1806), 1283.0, (1207)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 1918.8, (2900), 889.3, (1344)

Hounslow, London, 1917.1, (5210), 1619.4, (4401)

Crawley, South-east England, 1915.1, (2154), 1487.5, (1673)

Redditch, West Midlands, 1913.1, (1637), 1035.4, (886)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1908.4, (3488), 1701.0, (3109)

Redbridge, London, 1905.4, (5824), 1680.0, (5135)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1905.4, (1997), 1101.1, (1154)

Bromley, London, 1904.4, (6337), 1999.1, (6652)

Walsall, West Midlands, 1900.8, (5450), 941.7, (2700)

Waltham Forest, London, 1900.8, (5264), 1810.9, (5015)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1900.3, (3412), 1672.0, (3002)

Brent, London, 1900.2, (6228), 1711.7, (5610)

Harborough, East Midlands, 1896.6, (1812), 1179.6, (1127)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 1891.6, (3564), 1277.0, (2406)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 1887.6, (1458), 1830.6, (1414)

Merton, London, 1885.7, (3893), 2014.0, (4158)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 1882.3, (1232), 1008.4, (660)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1881.0, (2060), 1159.6, (1270)

Ealing, London, 1879.6, (6397), 1676.6, (5706)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1878.3, (2153), 1462.1, (1676)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1876.9, (9903), 1290.3, (6808)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 1876.2, (1982), 1175.7, (1242)

Sunderland, North-east England, 1875.9, (5212), 743.6, (2066)

Gravesham, South-east England, 1873.9, (2003), 1480.0, (1582)

Pendle, North-west England, 1868.8, (1722), 886.6, (817)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 1866.1, (2901), 1692.4, (2631)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1865.3, (2766), 633.9, (940)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1865.3, (2403), 1119.3, (1442)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 1862.8, (2037), 1181.5, (1292)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1859.3, (4818), 867.9, (2249)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 1859.1, (1429), 1100.6, (846)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1855.1, (14818), 1189.8, (9504)

Lancaster, North-west England, 1849.9, (2740), 1370.5, (2030)

Hillingdon, London, 1843.6, (5697), 1474.4, (4556)

Medway, South-east England, 1842.4, (5143), 1558.7, (4351)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1842.0, (2268), 1206.9, (1486)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 1836.9, (1927), 1006.6, (1056)

Lewisham, London, 1835.5, (5604), 2186.0, (6674)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1831.6, (1699), 1707.7, (1584)

Fife, Scotland, 1825.0, (6828), 844.6, (3160)

Kettering, East Midlands, 1824.7, (1865), 1028.3, (1051)

Dundee City, Scotland, 1823.7, (2714), 901.8, (1342)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1818.5, (2208), 1453.7, (1765)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 1817.7, (5981), 963.4, (3170)

Harrow, London, 1809.1, (4565), 1533.7, (3870)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1807.5, (1793), 1035.3, (1027)

Powys, Wales, 1803.4, (2399), 799.1, (1063)

Ceredigion, Wales, 1802.6, (1314), 1282.7, (935)

Broadland, Eastern England, 1797.2, (2371), 1359.0, (1793)

Lambeth, London, 1794.8, (5776), 2324.6, (7481)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1792.3, (3208), 1235.3, (2211)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1786.4, (7883), 891.9, (3936)

Leicester, East Midlands, 1784.0, (6316), 1103.3, (3906)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1782.0, (2707), 797.8, (1212)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1778.1, (2700), 1213.7, (1843)

Southwark, London, 1777.7, (5689), 2173.0, (6954)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1775.6, (2650), 1764.9, (2634)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1770.2, (3058), 839.4, (1450)

Maldon, Eastern England, 1767.6, (1156), 1464.8, (958)

Corby, East Midlands, 1767.2, (1291), 1162.2, (849)

Enfield, London, 1766.3, (5892), 1654.1, (5518)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1758.1, (2026), 1060.4, (1222)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1757.8, (1568), 1451.7, (1295)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1755.2, (6024), 883.2, (3031)

Newham, London, 1754.2, (6232), 1685.8, (5989)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1750.1, (5147), 1348.2, (3965)

Bedford, Eastern England, 1744.8, (3048), 1308.1, (2285)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 1742.1, (1743), 1164.4, (1165)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 1734.5, (2380), 1784.8, (2449)

Solihull, West Midlands, 1732.1, (3767), 1228.1, (2671)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1730.6, (5310), 952.3, (2922)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1727.5, (961), 963.5, (536)

Highland, Scotland, 1721.5, (4053), 577.2, (1359)

Tandridge, South-east England, 1720.1, (1523), 1642.2, (1454)

County Durham, North-east England, 1717.0, (9154), 734.7, (3917)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1715.3, (3929), 800.2, (1833)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 1712.0, (2170), 1002.8, (1271)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1710.3, (1720), 1243.9, (1251)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1708.6, (1384), 1766.6, (1431)

Haringey, London, 1706.7, (4546), 1971.0, (5250)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1703.2, (3594), 1319.4, (2784)

Luton, Eastern England, 1700.5, (3631), 1139.9, (2434)

Thanet, South-east England, 1700.2, (2405), 1024.3, (1449)

East Lothian, Scotland, 1699.7, (1834), 978.7, (1056)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1694.9, (2247), 1508.6, (2000)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 1694.1, (1599), 1240.6, (1171)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1692.1, (1590), 1554.8, (1461)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1691.7, (970), 1015.0, (582)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 1686.4, (3021), 1679.1, (3008)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1681.3, (2408), 988.0, (1415)

Warwick, West Midlands, 1678.3, (2432), 1235.9, (1791)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 1675.8, (5649), 1330.2, (4484)

Daventry, East Midlands, 1673.4, (1455), 1019.0, (886)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1669.4, (3027), 889.0, (1612)

Norwich, Eastern England, 1669.0, (2373), 1337.1, (1901)

Woking, South-east England, 1668.9, (1669), 1418.9, (1419)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1666.6, (3059), 2017.5, (3703)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1663.9, (4270), 968.0, (2484)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 1663.1, (5412), 853.7, (2778)

Barnet, London, 1659.6, (6622), 1548.8, (6180)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1654.4, (2517), 1409.9, (2145)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1647.9, (1622), 890.0, (876)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1647.1, (1946), 1081.7, (1278)

Bristol, South-west England, 1639.1, (7636), 1430.7, (6665)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1629.7, (2897), 1230.3, (2187)

Angus, Scotland, 1628.4, (1886), 720.9, (835)

Wandsworth, London, 1626.8, (5364), 2168.1, (7149)

Runnymede, South-east England, 1618.6, (1462), 1465.8, (1324)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1614.0, (4041), 1061.2, (2657)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1613.6, (1632), 823.6, (833)

Coventry, West Midlands, 1610.2, (6109), 1083.6, (4111)

Colchester, Eastern England, 1609.5, (3174), 1484.8, (2928)

Tendring, Eastern England, 1604.3, (2364), 1085.1, (1599)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1600.4, (1522), 1003.1, (954)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1599.8, (1982), 1515.0, (1877)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1596.9, (1536), 931.5, (896)

St Albans, Eastern England, 1596.6, (2384), 1699.1, (2537)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1595.4, (1783), 1076.4, (1203)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1590.6, (4578), 1031.6, (2969)

Darlington, North-east England, 1588.4, (1706), 781.2, (839)

Swale, South-east England, 1582.0, (2389), 1094.6, (1653)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 1579.8, (3201), 922.4, (1869)

Tower Hamlets, London, 1578.2, (5239), 1746.8, (5799)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1577.9, (2387), 1475.5, (2232)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1577.8, (2045), 945.9, (1226)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1574.0, (2084), 1059.7, (1403)

Babergh, Eastern England, 1571.1, (1457), 1136.6, (1054)

Maidstone, South-east England, 1568.2, (2715), 1351.6, (2340)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1563.6, (2237), 1240.0, (1774)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1559.7, (1249), 914.1, (732)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 1559.2, (2113), 1229.3, (1666)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1549.3, (4520), 1509.2, (4403)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1547.9, (1121), 1129.5, (818)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1546.3, (1877), 1435.9, (1743)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1542.0, (2058), 1436.4, (1917)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 1539.9, (2094), 1351.7, (1838)

Eden, North-west England, 1527.3, (821), 669.7, (360)

Reading, South-east England, 1526.8, (2448), 1211.2, (1942)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1522.7, (3971), 663.8, (1731)

Northampton, East Midlands, 1519.0, (3407), 962.1, (2158)

Worcester, West Midlands, 1519.0, (1523), 1146.0, (1149)

Ashford, South-east England, 1515.1, (1985), 1104.4, (1447)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 1505.5, (2983), 1710.9, (3390)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 1494.4, (17044), 989.7, (11288)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 1491.8, (2364), 1071.5, (1698)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 1491.4, (3202), 995.4, (2137)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1487.7, (2139), 1253.3, (1802)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1486.5, (8132), 1238.4, (6775)

Test Valley, South-east England, 1483.1, (1886), 1218.1, (1549)

Hackney and City of London, London, 1482.5, (4327), 1836.0, (5359)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1480.7, (2392), 1082.1, (1748)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1477.7, (794), 655.1, (352)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1469.8, (2027), 1167.4, (1610)

Hart, South-east England, 1469.1, (1434), 1277.6, (1247)

Islington, London, 1462.2, (3628), 1785.1, (4429)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1461.0, (5800), 1134.8, (4505)

Wokingham, South-east England, 1455.1, (2531), 1379.7, (2400)

Slough, South-east England, 1449.4, (2168), 997.5, (1492)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 1442.8, (1373), 901.6, (858)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1439.4, (2177), 809.9, (1225)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1436.9, (2312), 1269.1, (2042)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1430.4, (1315), 919.2, (845)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1424.9, (1723), 886.5, (1072)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1424.4, (2797), 1019.6, (2002)

Fareham, South-east England, 1420.0, (1652), 913.7, (1063)

Plymouth, South-west England, 1419.1, (3730), 867.1, (2279)

Adur, South-east England, 1416.2, (909), 1015.8, (652)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1410.2, (7645), 673.5, (3651)

Gloucester, South-west England, 1406.2, (1824), 922.1, (1196)

Southampton, South-east England, 1394.4, (3526), 1116.8, (2824)

Oxford, South-east England, 1392.6, (2111), 1223.7, (1855)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 1386.7, (1214), 1328.4, (1163)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1385.5, (1570), 1029.8, (1167)

Rutland, East Midlands, 1378.6, (558), 1178.5, (477)

Havant, South-east England, 1378.0, (1741), 977.5, (1235)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1376.7, (1497), 684.2, (744)

Gosport, South-east England, 1371.1, (1161), 889.2, (753)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1366.6, (1941), 666.8, (947)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1366.6, (1305), 1010.6, (965)

Fenland, Eastern England, 1357.8, (1386), 900.3, (919)

North Somerset, South-west England, 1348.0, (2906), 881.4, (1900)

Dover, South-east England, 1341.6, (1590), 993.1, (1177)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 1341.4, (1386), 918.5, (949)

Worthing, South-east England, 1336.6, (1480), 1106.3, (1225)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1336.2, (2096), 1670.9, (2621)

Horsham, South-east England, 1332.9, (1939), 1132.2, (1647)

Guildford, South-east England, 1332.2, (2003), 1260.4, (1895)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1332.0, (2579), 695.7, (1347)

Canterbury, South-east England, 1320.4, (2202), 1084.8, (1809)

Winchester, South-east England, 1317.5, (1659), 1245.2, (1568)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1315.3, (1645), 1237.8, (1548)

Lewes, South-east England, 1310.8, (1357), 1162.0, (1203)

Stroud, South-west England, 1303.5, (1576), 786.6, (951)

New Forest, South-east England, 1294.7, (2326), 929.0, (1669)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 1289.9, (1102), 764.4, (653)

Breckland, Eastern England, 1281.4, (1810), 893.4, (1262)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 1280.6, (1486), 1016.9, (1180)

Westminster, London, 1276.6, (3445), 1461.2, (3943)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1275.3, (1150), 900.5, (812)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1270.1, (2252), 857.9, (1521)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 1259.9, (6351), 942.1, (4749)

Waverley, South-east England, 1257.9, (1592), 1160.0, (1468)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1257.9, (1319), 1063.4, (1115)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1252.7, (1490), 1283.9, (1527)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 1252.4, (1551), 1002.9, (1242)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 1248.8, (1637), 903.2, (1184)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1237.1, (1301), 751.2, (790)

Dorset, South-west England, 1237.0, (4698), 826.5, (3139)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 1236.6, (277), 750.0, (168)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1229.5, (1071), 664.7, (579)

Wealden, South-east England, 1207.5, (1965), 1033.0, (1681)

Hastings, South-east England, 1187.4, (1099), 761.7, (705)

Camden, London, 1186.3, (3316), 1472.5, (4116)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1183.9, (1840), 750.9, (1167)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1157.6, (1429), 723.4, (893)

Cotswold, South-west England, 1156.6, (1044), 979.3, (884)

South Somerset, South-west England, 1155.3, (1949), 687.0, (1159)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1152.9, (1114), 891.1, (861)

Mendip, South-west England, 1142.9, (1329), 896.1, (1042)

South Holland, East Midlands, 1140.2, (1093), 686.4, (658)

North Devon, South-west England, 1139.9, (1119), 537.8, (528)

Chichester, South-east England, 1139.8, (1385), 897.1, (1090)

Arun, South-east England, 1137.0, (1832), 741.0, (1194)

Exeter, South-west England, 1124.3, (1499), 781.5, (1042)

Boston, East Midlands, 1116.6, (791), 666.3, (472)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 1085.6, (1466), 639.1, (863)

East Devon, South-west England, 1074.4, (1591), 733.4, (1086)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1061.6, (6110), 612.3, (3524)

South Hams, South-west England, 1032.5, (908), 705.0, (620)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1030.9, (819), 682.2, (542)

Torbay, South-west England, 1025.6, (1397), 604.9, (824)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 1001.3, (834), 597.9, (498)

Torridge, South-west England, 988.1, (679), 547.2, (376)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 950.9, (252), 505.7, (134)

Rother, South-east England, 947.1, (916), 795.1, (769)

West Devon, South-west England, 899.6, (505), 586.0, (329)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 876.3, (1247), 630.4, (897)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 669.0, (153), 397.9, (91)