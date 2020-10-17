What are the latest coronavirus rules across the four nations of the UK?

More than half of England is now under tougher coronavirus restrictions after the severest measures came into force in Lancashire on Saturday, while Londoners are now banned from meeting other households indoors.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how restrictions differ across the UK.

– England

A new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions began on Wednesday.

Nationwide restrictions apply in Tier 1, which mean people can meet in a group of up to six people from multiple households either indoors or outdoors. Unlike in Scotland and Wales, the six includes children.

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10pm and face coverings must be worn while shopping, on public transport and in other indoor areas.

Under the Tier 2 restrictions, people cannot meet with anyone they do not live with indoors unless they are part of a support bubble, while the rule of six applies for socialising outside.

Areas in Tier 2 currently include Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Durham, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Tees Valley, West Midlands, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

London, Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash moved into Tier 2 on Saturday – meaning 25.2 million people will be in high-risk areas.

The most severe level of restrictions, Tier 3, means people cannot socialise with anyone outside their household in any indoor and many outdoor settings. Pubs and bars will be forced to close unless they can operate as a restaurant.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed to take place with restrictions on the number of guests, but wedding receptions are banned.

Lancashire and the Liverpool City Region are the only two areas of England under Tier 3 restrictions, meaning 3.1 million people are living under the toughest measures.

– Scotland

A tiering system is set to be introduced in Scotland, subject to the approval of Holyrood, replacing temporary coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

It will indicate which level of regulations apply when the temporary restrictions end on October 25.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the new framework will “strengthen our resilience to live with this virus” and will detail support for businesses in the future should they be the subject of further restrictions.

