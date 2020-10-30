The Latest: Germany reports new daily record of 18,681 cases

BERLIN — German authorities have added almost all Austria and Italy to the list of high-risk areas for COVID-19.

Travellers returning to Germany from countries or regions on the list, which is updated weekly, have to go into 14-day quarantine and take a test for the coronavirus.

Those with negative test results can end their quarantines.

Critics have pointed out that the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week, which is the main criteria for determining which countries appear on the list, has now been passed in much of Germany itself.

Germany’s disease control agency reported Friday that the country saw another new daily record number of confirmed cases, with 18,681. The new cases take the country's total in the pandemic to almost half a million.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Confirmed coronavirus infections in Slovakia have hit a new record high as the country gets ready for a nationwide testing.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in the country of 5.4 million reached 3,363 on Thursday, over 300 more than the previous record set on Saturday.

Slovakia has a total of 55,091 confirmed cases, including 212 deaths.

The government wants to use antigen tests for testing almost the entire population older than age 10 over the two weekends. It’s not compulsory and free of charge.

Antigen tests are less accurate than PCR tests, but have the advantage of producing faster results.

Slovakia so far has conducted a relatively low number of virus tests compared with other European countries. Authorities hope the broad testing program will help them respond to the pandemic more effectively.

PRAGUE — The Czech economy has slightly recovered in the third quarter of 2020 following a record decline in the previous three months.

The preliminary figures published by the Czech Statistics Office on Friday show the Czech economy contracted by 5.8% year-on-year but increased by 6.2% compared with the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, the Czech economy contracted by a record of 10.9% year-on-year.

Analysts expect the recovery to be limited because the Czech Republic is currently experiencing one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks and has imposed tight restrictive measures that will slow business activity again.

Bars, restaurants, hotels and most stores have been closed among other measures to curb a record surge in known infections.

HONG KONG — Customs agents in the southern Chinese city of Hong Kong have seized 100,000 counterfeit face masks and arrested one person in what the government called the largest operation of its kind on record.

The masks were set to be shipped overseas and had a market value of almost $400,000, the government’s Information Services Department reported Friday.

The masks were seized at a storehouse in Hong Kong on Wednesday after agents received a tip-off, the department said, leading to a further raid on a trading company where a 71-year-old manager was arrested

“Initial investigations revealed that unscrupulous merchants intended to transship the batch of masks overseas for sale and profit. Customs is looking into the source of the face masks involved in the case," the department said in a news release.

Customs agents launched an operation codenamed “Guardian” across the city in late January involving spot checks on common protective equipment such as masks, resulting in 80 arrests and the seizure of nearly 6 million face masks, along with other items, the department said.

Mainland China is a major source of personal protective equipment such as masks and bodysuits, some of which have been found to be counterfeit or of inferior quality.

PARIS — People fleeing Paris before a nationwide lockdown took effect brought chaos to freeways around the French capital.

