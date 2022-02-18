The latest on convoy protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. All times eastern:

6:45 a.m.

The lights on police vehicles are flickering in intersections across Ottawa's downtown core this morning.

Officers are checking every vehicle looking to get into the secure area that spans roughly four square kilometres.

Officers from provincial, national and other municipal forces are policing the perimeter with about 100 checkpoints to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest.

Trucks are idling on the street in front of Parliament Hill as a bitter winter storm pummels the national capital, covering vehicles in snow and ice.

Fires are also going under tents set up near the vehicles as protesters huddle to stay warm.

After police arrested two organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy last night, and arrested one other, denizens of the downtown encampment appear alert to the possibility of more police action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

