The Latest Clarks Originals Wallabee is Peak Cozy

Widely regarded as a wardrobe staple, the Clarks Wallabee silhouette continues to see reinvention. The comfy bootie has served as a canvas for collaborations with Supreme, atmos Tokyo and Palm Angels, though the classic iterations are just as impactful.

The latest Clarks Originals Wallabee comes ready for the colder months in a quilted upper presumably inspired by puffer jackets. Adding to the theme are cord laces held together with a toggle closure.

Take a look at both khaki and black colorways in the gallery above and shop the pairs now via the official BSTN website.

Elsewhere in footwear, the ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 returns in a colorful "Marshmallow" colorway.