The Latest: UN to hold summit on post-COVID-19 governance

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council will hold a high-level summit during the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly later this month to discuss “adjustments” to the current international system after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Niger’s U.N. Ambassador Abdou Abarry, who took over the rotating council presidency on Tuesday, told a virtual press conference that the virtual council meeting on Sept. 24 “on post-COVID-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security” will address traditional security threats such as conflicts but also crime and pandemics.

He said Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou, who will chair the meeting, is sending invitations to the leaders of the 14 other countries on the Security Council. Some countries, which he didn’t name, have already indicated their heads of state will attend, he said.

Abarry said a key issue after the coronavirus pandemic is: “Are we going to be able to structure a more resilient, a more just, a more fair world with less destruction of the environment among others, and that can enable and facilitate humanity to live in harmony, and with nature?”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to surge in West Virginia while confirmed cases hit a new daily record during the pandemic.

Health officials announced eight more virus-related deaths Tuesday, pushing the state’s total to at least 222. That’s up 91% since Aug. 1.

Despite an indoor mask mandate for public places issued July 6 by Gov. Jim Justice, daily positive cases have skyrocketed since then. Officials have blamed the increase in part on out-of-state travel.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website , the state reported 225 confirmed cases Sunday, topping the one-day record of 180 set on July 30. The state’s daily positive rate of 6.85% on Monday was its highest since reaching 6.95% on May 26. The overall total is at least 10,320 confirmed cases.

WASHINGTON -- A group of medical experts advising the National Institutes of Health says there is not enough evidence to recommend for or against the use of plasma therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The non-endorsement by government advisers comes a week after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to the treatment. That decision followed threats from President Donald Trump about the slow pace of FDA’s review, raising concerns that the agency felt pressure to greenlight the therapy.

So-called convalescent plasma is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in disease-fighting antibodies. But its use against COVID-19 has not been studied in rigorous patient trials.

The NIH panel says the plasma shouldn’t be considered “standard of care” treatment, due to the lack of data confirming its safety and effectiveness.

The FDA granted its emergency use based on preliminary results gathered from tens of thousands of patients tracked by the Mayo Clinic. The decision merely means that the treatment’s potential benefits outweigh its risks.

But the Mayo study doesn’t have the type of controls needed to draw conclusions about clinical benefits, including overall survival. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was forced to backtrack last week after he overstated the potential life-saving effect suggested by the data.

