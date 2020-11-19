The Latest: China's Xi calls for co-operation on vaccine

·6 min read

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for closer international co-operation on making a vaccine for the coronavirus available.

Xi spoke Thursday in an address delivered via video at an event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Xi said: “To beat the virus and promote the global recovery, the international community must close ranks and jointly respond to the crisis and meet the tests.”

He said co-operation would include closer co-ordination on policies for development and distribution of a vaccine.

Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm are in the late stages of testing vaccines, putting them among nearly a dozen companies at or near that level of development. That has introduced both commercial and political competition among countries and companies to be the first to offer a solution to the pandemic.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases converting chapels, cafeterias, waiting rooms, hallways, even a parking garage into patient treatment areas

— Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record high

— California struggles with how to enforce coronavirus orders

— Pfizer seeks regulatory review of vaccine candidate within days

— Surge of coronavirus cases U.S. sends people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — A key researcher at the University of Oxford says scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said Thursday that research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results.

He told the BBC, “I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress.”

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over age 70. Pollard said this is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose above 2 million and the country recorded its highest one-day death toll, the national coronavirus taskforce reported Thursday. It said there were 23,610 new cases found over the past day, bringing the total for the pandemic to 2,015,608. The taskforce said 463 people died, pushing the cumulative death toll to 34,850.

___

NEW DELHI — India has recorded 45,576 new cases in the past 24 hours as authorities battle to slow down a surge of infections in its capital by increasing testing.

New Delhi reported 7,486 new positive cases on Thursday with a record 131 deaths in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi's top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal, says the government is adding 1,400 new intensive care unit beds to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. He has ruled out a new lockdown in New Delhi.

India has seen it new daily cases decline to fewer than 50,000 for the past 12 days.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as authorities begin enforcing toughened social distancing rules in some areas to fight a resurgence of small-scale clusters of infections.

The 343 new cases announced Thursday raised the country’s case total to 29,654 for the pandemic, with 498 deaths from COVID-19.

On Thursday, elevated physical distancing rules took effective in the greater Seoul area, the southern city of Gwangju and some parts of Gangwon province. In those areas, no more than 100 people may attend rallies, concerts and other events, while sporting events and religious services are limited to 30-50% capacity. Dancing at nightclubs and drinking at karaoke rooms are prohibited.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The small Pacific nation of Samoa is reporting its first positive test for the coronavirus, although officials say a second test on the same patient came back negative.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi went on television and radio Thursday urging the nation’s 200,000 people to stay calm but remain vigilant with their virus precautions.

Samoa was among a dwindling handful of nations to have not reported a single case of the virus.

According to the Samoa Observer, officials say the patient is a sailor who has been in quarantine since flying in from New Zealand on Friday. The sailor tested positive four days after arriving, but a second test Thursday was negative.

The Cabinet was to meet to discuss the situation.

___

DENVER — Publics schools in Denver will go to fully remote learning for all grades for the rest of the semester as the coronavirus surges.

Officials said Wednesday that remote learning will begin for more than 90,000 students in Colorado’s largest school district on Monday and run through the end of winter break. The district’s decision also applies to special education students.

In September, the district reported about 13 new coronavirus cases weekly, mostly involving teachers and staff, when it first opened early childhood education classes. It says new cases now have surpassed 300 per week, causing teacher and staff shortages and forcing individual schools to close.

___

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five Florida mayors are expressing concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, and are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to change his approach to the pandemic.

Following a months-long decline from a huge summer spike in coronavirus infections, Florida has seen a mid-autumn climb in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Still, the governor has resisted a return to statewide restrictions in place earlier in the year.

The mayors of Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores Village, Sunrise and St. Petersburg called Wednesday for consistency in statewide regulations, implementation of a mask mandate and restoration of state testing sites to full capacity.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a new mask mandate in hopes of lessening the spread of the coronavirus after the state again reported another record seven-day increase in new cases.

State law allows Kansas’ 105 counties to opt out of the order. Most did when Kelly issued a similar order in July. But the state’s rolling seven-day average for new coronavirus cases was more than nine times higher Wednesday than it was than when her first order took effect.

Kelly’s order takes effect Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, and only in counties that don’t yet have their own mask mandates. That is a majority of the state's counties.

The governor says she is giving counties a week to work out their own mask rules.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Raptors select Malachi Flynn with 29th overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Toronto Raptors selected Malachi Flynn out of San Diego State with the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

  • NBA draft 2020: Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

    The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Warriors fear star Klay Thompson suffered significant Achilles injury in workout

    Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • New Raptor Malachi Flynn is a 'modern NBA point guard who can do it all'

    Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster says Raptors first-round draft pick Malachi Flynn can 'do it all on the offensive end' and will continue to learn under the leadership of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

  • Report: Thunder trade Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota for draft picks

    Ricky Rubio spent his first six seasons in the league with the Timberwolves.

  • LeBron James, NBA stars wish Klay Thompson well after feared Achilles injury

    NBA stars came together on social media Wednesday to wish a fallen rival well.

  • Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

    Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.

  • NBA draft: Spike Lee was dancing on draft night, but not for the Knicks

    Why was Spike Lee celebrating with Magic first-round pick Cole Anthony?

  • 2020 NBA draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

    Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.

  • Report: 76ers trading Al Horford, draft picks to Thunder for Danny Green

    Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.

  • Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following key oversight

    The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • NBA draft winners and losers: 76ers overhaul was an excellent night for the franchise

    After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.

  • How will the 2020 NBA draft results affect free agency?

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA Writer Vince Goodwill and former UCLA and St. John’s Head Coach Steve Lavin discuss everything from LaMelo Ball landing in Charlotte, the 76ers clearing Al Horford from their books, and what might happen with Gordon Hayward in Boston.

  • 2020 NBA Draft Winners and Losers

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA Writer Vince Goodwill, NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek, and former UCLA and St. John’s Head Coach Steve Lavin tell you who they believe improved their team in the 2020 NBA Draft, and who may have a lot more work to do to get their roster to a place where they can compete for a championship.

  • Grizzlies take Mississippi State's Woodard in NBA draft

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies took Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard II with the 40th pick in the NBA draft.Memphis had only one pick entering Wednesday’s draft and there was some indication that the Grizzlies were working on trades for a late-first round selection and/or a pick earlier in the second round. And Zach Kleiman, executive vice-president of basketball operations, indicated the team gathered several more pieces, although he could not discuss specifics.“This is the vision for what we are trying to building,” Kleiman said. “These are the type of individuals we are trying to bring onto our team. ... Guys who are tough. Guys who are physical. We got some more shooting."The selection of Woodard, who averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, is expected to provide depth on a young Memphis frontline that was dominant last season.The Grizzlies’ first-round spot – the No. 14 overall – went to Boston, the long-awaited payoff for a 2015 trade with the Celtics that sent Jeff Green to the Grizzlies.Memphis’ original second-round pick at No. 44 was sent to Chicago in a 2019 trade for Justin Holiday. But Memphis picked up the No. 40 choice from Phoenix as part of a deal that brought De’Anthony Melton to the Grizzlies.The team has some solid foundation pieces already in place centred on last year’s No. 2 pick and electrifying point guard Ja Morant, the NBA Rookie of the Year last season. The emergence of fellow rookie Brandon Clarke, also named to the All-Rookie team, helped create a core of young talent for the Grizzlies along with 6-foot-11 forward Jaren Jackson Jr.The frontline with Jackson and 7-foot centre Jonas Valanciunas helped the Grizzlies lead the league in points in the paint and finish fifth in rebounding.“We identified guys that we really, really wanted to go out and get,” Kleiman said.The young team fell just short of the playoffs. While holding the No. 8 and final spot for the post-season in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies lost in the play-in series with the Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis finished the season 34-39, well ahead of projections that it would be near the bottom of the West standings during a rebuilding year.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportClay Bailey, The Associated Press

  • Indiana Pacers pick Duke guard Cassius Stanley at No. 54

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers were impressed with Cassius Stanley's athleticism. New coach Nate Bjorkgren liked his versatility.Now, Indiana will try to figure out where the 6-foot-6, 193-pound Duke guard fits best.The Pacers ended a four-hour wait Wednesday night by selecting the 21-year-old freshman with their only pick in the draft, No. 54 overall.“We had him graded much higher than where he ended up being drafted," general manager Chad Buchanan said. “We were happy he was there."Indiana wasn't expected to make a major splash on draft night — as it did last season — because Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard traded Indiana's first-round pick to Milwaukee for guard Malcolm Brogdon in 2019.But what the Pacers think they found was a shooting guard full of potential.In his only college season, Stanley started 29 games, averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals while earning ACC all-freshmen honours. Three other players on that all-freshmen team — Patrick Williams, Cole Anthony and Duke teammate Vernon Carey Jr. — were selected in the top 32 picks.Stanley slid despite getting rave reviews from some familiar names.“G @cassius_stanley with his 44? vertical is one of the best athletes in the NBA Draft," Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. “A gym rat and a competitor, he will be a better NBA player than college player!”The Pacers believe it's possible.Buchanan acknowledged Bjorkgren is looking for players who can dribble, pass and shoot, and while the Pacers believe Stanley can excel at all three, they see Stanley's long frame and athletic skills making him an even better defender.Where exactly he fits next season, on a deep roster with title aspirations, isn't exactly clear. He could start with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana's G-League affiliate, to help him develop as the Pacers chase playoff success.Indiana has been swept in the first round three of the past four seasons.But Bjorkgren thinks Stanley can help the Pacers, perhaps even next season.“Nate really likes his ability to get to the paint, which is a big part of what Nate wants to do," Buchanan said. “We all feel like he has the potential to be a tremendous defender and that’s what we think he can hang his hat on."___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press

  • 76ers shake up roster, deal Horford, Richardson at draft

    PHILADELPHIA — The first draft night for the Philadelphia 76ers under new president Daryl Morey led to a major shakeup for an organization chasing its first NBA title since 1983.Morey undid last summer’s major moves when he traded Al Horford to Oklahoma City and Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks, shedding salary and beefing up the Sixers’ shooting.Philadelphia also selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick Wednesday, its first draft choice under the new regime of Morey and coach Doc Rivers.Rivers had quite the scouting report on the Dallas trade. The Sixers, who also sent the 36th pick of the draft to the Mavericks, acquired guard Seth Curry — Rivers’ son-in-law.Family counts for something, yes. But no doubt the Sixers were as intrigued by Curry’s 44% career 3-point-shooting, a necessity for a team that struggled all season from long range.The Sixers also sent Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in the trade with the Thunder.The 76ers hope to build around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and took a big step on Wednesday by surrounding them with shooters and increasing their cap flexibility to perhaps set the stage for another deal in a shortened off-season.“When Joel and Ben have had that, it's actually insane how good those lineups and how good those teams played,” Morey said. “That was the theme for tonight. Getting Seth, you can argue he's the best shooter in the NBA.”Morey said Simmons and Embiid “are going to be here for a long time.”The draft almost became an afterthought for a franchise expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this year only to get swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. That led to coach Brett Brown’s exit and a restructuring of the front office that ushered in Morey after a successful stint building the Houston Rockets into one of the top teams in the West.Maxey might have had an inkling he was headed to Philadelphia.“Fall in love with the process,” he posted on Instagram hours before the draft.The 76ers know all about the Process.Philadelphia is set to learn about Maxey.Maxey, who burst into tears when he was selected, averaged 19 points for Kentucky last season and shot 43% from the field. He extended Kentucky’s streak of 11 straight drafts with a first-round pick. Maxey was the 30th first-round pick under coach John Calipari.Maxey shot 29% from 3-point range.He got an instant stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.“CONGRATS Lil bro!! Proud of you kid. The work continues! Philly got a good one for sure!” James tweeted.The 76ers also took Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe and DePaul forward Paul Reed in the second round.Philadelphia will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder.The Sixers sent a 2025 first-round pick, protected 1-6 overall, to Oklahoma City. They also shipped the 34th pick in Wednesday's draft and the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder.The 76ers traded Horford more than a year after he was considered a ballyhooed free-agent signing away from rival Boston. Horford didn’t have the expected impact in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. The Thunder are on the hook for Horford’s $27.5 million salary this season.Horford averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his lone season with the Sixers. He never fit in playing up front alongside Embiid in a season that cost Brown his job.Sixers general manager Elton Brand called the shots last summer but — while he kept his title and earned a contract extension — ceded the final call in the draft room to Morey.“I listened a lot when I got here,” Morey said. “But it was pretty universal we needed to add these elements to the team.”These were the first major moves of the new era led by Morey and Rivers, and Philadelphia dumped millions in salary that appeared to hinder the Sixers from making any other big moves.“Doc is extremely comfortable, as am I, with what we have,” Morey said. “We feel very good with where we're at.”Horford didn’t appear to fit in with the franchise moving forward under Rivers. The Sixers get major cap flexibility by taking Green with just $15 million and one season left on his deal.Richardson was acquired last summer in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. Curry is set to make about $8 million per year through the 2022-23 season. Richardson is set to make $10.8 million in 2020-21 and has a player option worth $11.6 million in 2021-22.“Uh oh,” Richardson tweeted.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Warriors select James Wiseman with second overall pick

    SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman listed many of Golden State's stars who are now his teammates as players he plans to watch closely as a lottery-pick NBA rookie.Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Do-everything Draymond Green and much-improved big man Kevon Looney.Wiseman became a part of that group Wednesday night as the Warriors selected the Memphis centre with the second overall pick in the draft.“I know it’s going to be a long process for me, for my career, but I’m truly ready,” he said. “I’m just going in there to try to learn as much as possible and stay humble and work hard every day and just win.”Wiseman averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the draft.News that Thompson injured his right leg earlier Wednesday during a pickup game in Southern California put a damper on Golden State's draft.The team announced the injury without providing further details on the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was set for tests Thursday.“We were high on Wiseman. We had him No. 1 on our board when all the dust settled,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. “Certainly the Klay thing made you think for a second but it was just a short amount of time. We decided we were staying the course of what we always felt. But you have to take a pause and think about things for a second. But we’re very happy with how the draft worked out."Thompson didn’t play during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury as the Warriors lost the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.Golden State finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record this season with Thompson out and Curry nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.Wiseman and Hall of Famer Rick Barry, in 1965, are the only No. 2 draft picks in franchise history. Wiseman is the Warriors' highest selection since Joe Smith was taken No. 1 in 1995.The 19-year-old Wiseman, who will wear jersey No. 33, would be thrilled to make an immediate impact and be in the Rookie of the Year race. He isn't getting ahead of himself — hoping to demonstrate a versatile game and ability to do things on both ends of the court with his length and wingspan.“It’s a great position for me, great fit for me,” Wiseman said. “I’m just ready to go in there and play my role.”Golden State selected Arizona guard Nico Mannion, from Siena, Italy, with its second-round pick at 48th and Boise State forward Justinian Jessup at No. 51.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • AP Source: Nuggets finishing deal with Pelicans for Hampton

    DENVER — The Denver Nuggets picked up a centre to learn under Nikola Jokic. Then, they grabbed a guard to be mentored by Jamal Murray.A productive night for an already youthful team that’s coming off a run to the Western Conference finals.Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday as the Nuggets added the mobile big man with a soft touch.Not done yet, Denver orchestrated a deal — it's still being finalized — to acquire guard R.J. Hampton from New Orleans for a future protected first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced.Hampton was selected by Milwaukee with the 24th overall pick, though he didn’t stay long. The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday.The 19-year-old Hampton decided against playing college basketball and instead took his talents overseas to play for the National Basketball League’s New Zealand Breakers. The 6-foot-5 point guard returned to the United States in February to recover from a hip injury and prepare for the draft.He's been described as a versatile guard with a quick first step. He could be taken under the wing of Murray, the point guard who turned in one sizzling shooting performance after another during the post-season.Hampton and Nnaji join a young Nuggets nucleus that also includes sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.Nnaji was the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year after a season in which he averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. His 14 double-doubles were the second-most by a Wildcat freshman in program history.Nnaji, who's 6-foot-11 and 240-pound, is looking forward to working alongside Jokic.“He's a superstar. He's one of the best centres in the league,” said Nnaji, who added about 20 pounds of muscle and improved his jump shot since the college season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “His vision and his passing is incredible. He's super talented. ... I'm excited to learn from him.”Nnaji just may be counted on right away, too, depending on the team's decisions with free agent big men Mason Plumlee and Paul Millsap. Denver also has 7-foot-2 centre Bol Bol, but he's more of a wing sort of player.One of the priorities for Denver before camp opens may revolve around bringing back versatile player Jerami Grant, who’s reportedly opting out of his deal.It was a memorable post-season run for coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets, who came back from a 3-1 deficit against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. They followed that up by rallying from a 3-1 deficit against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.But their extended stay inside the NBA bubble was halted when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sent them packing after Game 5. The Lakers captured the NBA title over Miami.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press