Here’s the latest on Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Chris Jones entering Week 2 at Jaguars

The Chiefs were without two All-Pro players in last week’s opening-game loss to the Detroit Lions.

But there was optimism Wednesday that tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones would see action in Week 2.

Kelce was to participate in part of Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s making progress,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll take it day by day.”

Kelce suffered a hyper-extended knee two days before the Chiefs’ 21-20 loss to the Lions last Thursday and was ruled inactive for the game.

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce said, “Things are looking up. I feel good. I feel a lot better than I did last week.”

Jones missed the game, and all of the Chiefs’ preseason and offseason activities, choosing to hold out while negotiating a new contract. He signed a new one-year deal, one packed with incentives, earlier this week.

“I presume he’ll be out there, playing,” Reid said.

Jones was asked it he was in football game shape.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see on Sunday.”

Reid said the Chiefs have no “significant injuries,” although running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice with an illness.