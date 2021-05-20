Latest Charlotte growth plan draft includes changes to single-family zoning proposal

Danielle Chemtob
·4 min read

Charlotte leaders unveiled the latest draft Thursday of a plan designed to guide how the city develops over the next two decades, with changes to some of the most controversial provisions.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan, first unveiled in the fall, outlines a series of goals, from preserving tree canopy to access to transportation, and strategies to implement them.

But the plan has drawn the ire of developers, who say they are worried that some of its proposals will increase the cost of development.

A number of residents, though, are worried about a provision that will allow duplexes and triplexes in single-family areas, which could accelerate gentrification or affect the character of their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, a group of housing and neighborhood advocates has pushed for neighborhoods to have more of a say in the development that impacts them.

The draft released Thursday includes clarification and changes to some controversial items in the plan. City Council members approved some of the modifications that made it into the draft in straw votes Monday — including the duplex and triplex policy, by far the plan’s most contentious proposal.

The revised document is available at cltfuture2040.com. City leaders are taking feedback until June 3, and will host a community conversation about the plan on May 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Here are some of the biggest changes to the 2040 plan.

Charlotte’s proposed 2040 plan outlines a vision for the city’s growth. On Thursday, leaders unveiled the latest draft.

Single-family zoning

The draft of the plan originally called for allowing duplexes and triplexes on all single-family lots, a proposal met with immediate pushback from neighborhoods. But its proponents say it will help increase the supply of affordable housing and reduce segregation.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council members narrowly shot down an attempt to drop the duplex and triplex policy from the plan. But they did approve changing the language from allowing those multifamily units on all lots to all “place types” where single-family housing is permitted.

Similar to zoning districts, place types guide land use in a particular area. The plan outlines a number of place types, such as neighborhoods, commercial and manufacturing.

The draft includes the wording council members voted for on Monday.

In addition to the place type wording change, it states that such housing types would be subject to site development standards such as residential lot size, setbacks, height, scale and parking. And it says that when the policy is implemented in vulnerable communities, the city will also complement it with anti-displacement measures.

In addition, the zoning will not change existing codes, covenants and restrictions associated with homeowners’ associations, according to the plan.

Preventing displacement

In the second part, which outlines strategies to implement the plan’s goals, city staff added a section addressing how Charlotte can mitigate displacement in areas experiencing gentrification.

The city acknowledged the role that the plan could play in contributing to gentrification and involuntary displacement. After the plan is adopted, the city will:

  • Establish an anti-displacement stakeholder group, comprised of housing advocates, neighborhood leaders, community organizers, developers and residents threatened by displacement. The group will spearhead a study of displacement, which will look at the consequences of current and future public and private investments on neighborhoods vulnerable to displacement.

  • Develop an anti-displacement strategy, including new and existing tools with greater participation from the community to address housing needs and protect businesses and residents threatened by displacement.

  • Establish a displacement dashboard, which will include data on current and planned neighborhood change and vulnerability to displacement.

  • Track and update equity metrics, outlined in volume three of the plan. They include access to amenities and essential goods/services, access to housing and employment opportunities and environmental justice.

The draft lists a number of potential tools to combat displacement, such as community land trusts, land banking, tax and foreclosure assistance as well as loans to help landlords and homeowners make renovations.

Public benefits

The updated plan also provides more insight into several controversial strategies designed to create more public benefits in new development.

The original draft included language that allows buildings to be as tall as 20 stories in uptown, “or when developed with community benefits such as public space and amenities or affordable housing.”

Developers and some council members said the limitations could hamper density.

Now, city staff has updated that to say that buildings that are above 30 stories uptown “should” be developed with community benefits, and the same for those above 20 stories for other dense, mixed-use areas.

The real estate industry also opposes the plan’s suggestion of implementing community benefit agreements, which are contracts between developers and neighborhoods in order to secure public benefits such as childcare facilities or open space.

In the new draft, the city said it will create a Community Benefits Coalition to further study and “champion” community benefits. The city will work with that coalition to develop a menu of benefits that could be supported with community benefit agreements or incentives in a development project.

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press