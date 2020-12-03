The Latest: Young S Koreans taking crucial university exam

·12 min read

SEOUL, South Korea — Hundreds of thousands of masked students in South Korea, including 35 COVID-19 patients, are taking the country’s highly competitive university entrance exam despite a viral resurgence that has forced authorities to toughen social distancing rules.

The Education Ministry says about 493,430 students began taking the one-day test at about 1,380 test sites across South Korea on Thursday. It says the test sites include hospitals and other medical facilities where the 35 virus patients and hundreds of others placed under self-quarantine will take the exam.

The annual test is a crucial step for many students’ lives in the education-obsessed country. The university from which a South Korean graduates significantly affects job prospects, social standings and even marriage partners.

This year’s test was originally scheduled for November but was delayed due to the virus outbreak.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.K. approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, puts Britain on track to start vaccinations soon

— International Red Cross seeks equitable access to vaccines

— Russia and Germany hit record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths

— Tokyo Olympic fans from abroad may have health tracked by app

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada has revised its plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines to align with recommendations issued by a federal advisory panel.

State officials released a new outline for allocating initial doses of coronavirus vaccines after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents receive priority while vaccine supply is limited.

States have final say over how to distribute the vaccine. But in Nevada, where tourism and hospitality fuel the economy, officials scrapped initial plans to vaccinate retail workers before residents of long-term care facilities.

State facilities will distribute initial doses of the vaccine to health care workers, while Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will provide them to long-term care facilities.

___

UNITED NATIONS — Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers are slated to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s special session starting Thursday on the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies in countries rich and poor.

Assembly President Volkan Bozkir says when he took the reins of the assembly in September it would have been better to hold the high-level meeting in June. Nonetheless, he said Wednesday that the session “provides a historic moment for us to come together to beat COVID-19.”

___

NEW YORK — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the country is about to go through “the most difficult time in the public health history of the nation.”

Dr. Robert Redfield made the comment during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation webcast Wednesday.

Redfield says earlier surges in COVID-19 illnesses were concentrated in one area of the country or another, and health care workers and equipment could be shifted from one place to another to deal with it. But now, he says,all parts of the country are seeing rising infections and illnesses.

In Redfield’s words: “The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus case, shattering the state’s previous one-day record of 18,350 as Gov. Gavin Newsom — himself quarantined at home after his family was exposed — considers a new stay-at-home order.

Following an early summer surge that prompted a new round of restrictions, California’s cases plummeted in August and September and the state relaxed restrictions, allowing more businesses to operate, indoor religious services to resume and many schools to reopen for classroom instruction.

But new cases have exploded in recent weeks. A record 8,500 people are in hospitals, including more than 2,000 in intensive care units.

___

ATLANTA — Leaders of some of Georgia’s hospitals tell Gov. Brian Kemp that they are seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, though those infected with the coronavirus do not appear as gravely ill as patients hospitalized in earlier waves.

During a meeting Wednesday, they said patients being admitted are younger and less likely to end up in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

But they also say demand from other patients is higher than in earlier surges and those other patients are much sicker.

Bryce Gartland of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare said: “I think it’s important for all of us to stay grounded that this third surge is very different than the first and the second ones. This one is much more insidious in nature. It’s much more building in nature.”

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is reporting spikes in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as the state prepares to see that health care workers receive the first available vaccines.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday the state expects to receive the first of two vaccine doses for 23,750 people by the middle of this month if the FDA authorizes emergency use of a vaccine made by Pfizer.

Kelly says the state will follow federal guidance target first health care workers who are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, such as those who work with COVID-19 patients.

Kansas officials reported 119 deaths since Monday, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll 1,679. Kansas also had a record-high daily average of 53 new COVID-19 hospitalizations during the seven-day period that ended Wednesday.

___

ATLANTA — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on an expert panel’s recommendation that health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to get coronavirus vaccinations when shots become available.

Dr. Robert Redfield’s decision was posted on the CDC website Wednesday.

Experts believe that when a vaccine becomes available, doses will be limited in the first weeks and months. That will mean officials will have to decide whether certain people should be first in line. Doctors have been watching for federal advice about how priorities should be set.

On Tuesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 that the first people vaccinated should be health-care workers and patients in nursing homes, long-term chronic care hospitals, and other U.S. long-term care facilities.

___

BOSTON -- A coalition of U.S. colleges and universities is urging Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief bill with at least $120 billion for higher education, saying the sector faces a crisis of “almost unimaginable” scale.

The letter signed by the American Council on Education and 100 other groups says financial losses caused by the pandemic are far worse than schools had expected. Colleges have laid off thousands of workers to cut costs, but the letter says the pared-down operations will unstainable without additional federal help.

Colleges have had to increase financial aid to help students who are struggling to pay tuition, and schools have lost revenue from closed dorms and dining halls.

Enrollments have also decreased amid the pandemic, with a 13% drop in freshmen across all U.S. institutions. At the same time, many states have cut their higher education budgets.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — The mayor of Austin, Texas, is apologizing for taking a family vacation to Mexico in November at the same time he was telling residents to stay home because of a worsening surge in coronavirus cases.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday that his trip to Cabo San Lucas “set a bad example.” The apology came hours after the Austin American-Statesman published a story revealing the vacation, which Adler had previously never mentioned publicly.

At one point during the trip to Mexico, Adler even posted a video on Facebook telling people in Austin that now was “not the time to relax” and urging them to stay home.

Texas this week surpassed 9,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for the first time since summer.

The mayor has been among the state’s most vocal politicians in pleading for vigilance during the pandemic.

___

TORONTO — Canada’s health minister says health officials will soon complete a review of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Health Minister Party Hajdu on Wednesday described the United Kingdom’s decision to authorize the vaccine as “encouraging.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been facing criticism since Trudeau admitted last week that other countries with domestic vaccine production are likely to inoculate their citizens first before shipping doses to Canada.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser said last week that several vaccine candidates are under review, and the first could be approved sometime this month. Dr. Supriya Sharma said at a briefing Nov. 26 that the agency expected to make a decision on approval around the same time as regulators in the United States and Europe.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state should receive its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine within weeks if the proposed drug wins federal approval as expected.

The governor says Louisiana’s frontline hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff should be vaccinated by the early part of January.

Edwards said Wednesday that Louisiana expects to receive around 40,000 doses in the first week that vaccine shipments start to go out, and then a similar amount the next week.

Louisiana is still determining how to prioritize vaccine distribution after hospital workers, nursing home residents and employees and other long-term care facilities receive the doses they need.

___

HONOLULU -- A Hawaii seniors advocacy group is calling called on the state Department of Health to release more information about nursing home inspections after a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans home caused at least 27 deaths earlier this year.

Kokua Council wants the state to put all its inspection reports of long-term care facilities on the health department’s website .

The inspection report for the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home where at least 71 residents and 35 employees were infected has not been released. A message seeking comment from the facility was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The state health department said in October that the inspections at the facility after the outbreak were actually federal surveys.

___

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska could gets its first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks if the proposed drug wins federal approval, but health care workers will be given first priority and the general public may not get access until April, state officials said Wednesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state tentatively expects to receive 15,600 doses of a vaccine produced by the drug manufacturer Pfizer the week of Dec. 13. Another 19,500 doses from the company are slated to arrive the following week, plus 32,100 doses from manufacturer Moderna if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves that company’s drug.

State officials are planning to receive more than 100,000 doses by the month’s end. With roughly 34,000 medical personnel in the state as of 2018, according to a University of Nebraska Medical Center report, and each person requiring two vaccine doses taken several weeks apart, that would account for many of the doses the state expects to receive this month.

___

KANSAS CITY — Health officials in Kansas City and St. Louis County who shut down some bars and restaurants in recent days for violating coronavirus restrictions are facing legal action and criticism from business owners and some public officials.

A Kansas City bar owner is asking a Jackson County court to issue a temporary restraining order to overturn a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants, which the city and Jackson County imposed two weeks ago as part of a series of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. The bar is asking to be allowed to stay open until 3 a.m.

St. Louis County health inspectors on Tuesday shut down four businesses that they said violated a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars. Kansas City health inspectors closed five businesses over Thanksgiving weekend — four for violating a 10 p.m. curfew and one for hosting a large gathering.

The pushback over dining restrictions comes during a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and concerns about hospitals having enough beds to treat patients.

___

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers have passed several bills offering assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special session that was called by Gov. Jared Polis ended on Wednesday. The bills created and expanded grant programs to improve internet access for students, assist childcare providers and help individuals having trouble paying utility and housing bills.

The return of lawmakers to the Capitol for the COVID-19 session highlighted partisan approaches to the virus.

Republicans refused to wear masks while on the floor and in meetings. Democrats at the session wore masks and others attended online.

___

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin ordered a “large-scale” coronavirus immunization campaign to start by late next week.

Doctors and teachers set to be first in line to get a Russian-designed vaccine that has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

Putin’s action came hours after Britain became the first country in the West to authorize the use of a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Russia touted its domestically developed vaccine, Sputnik V, as the world’s “first registered COVID-19 vaccine” after the government gave it regulatory approval in early August. However, giving the shots the go-ahead drew criticism from experts, because at the time the Sputnik V only had been tested on several dozen people.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, draft pick

    Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.

  • Steelers' 16-0 quest continues with win over depleted Ravens team on weird Wednesday afternoon

    The Steelers didn't blow out the Ravens, but still got their 11th straight win.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • NBC's Cris Collinsworth roasted after being 'blown away' that 'ladies' comprehend football

    Twitter made clear how it felt about Cris Collinsworth's thoughts on women who watch football.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why Kyle Schwarber and other big names joined the free agent pool

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Issues with CFP, Michigan’s COVID outbreak, ACC panders to ND & Clemson

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are back again for your listening pleasure. The Michigan vs. Maryland game is off, casting doubts on "The Game" with Ohio State next weekend. The guys dive into the potential implications for the Buckeyes, as well as Kirk Herbstreit’s messy comments on the latest college football playoff rankings show.  Speaking of our beloved playoff, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the myriad of issues they have with the current system. When will we see some changes?  Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller captivated the nation last week. Is she the first of many? And why won't the college ranks take after the NFL and hire more females?  The guys also toss around a couple of People’s Court cases before making their picks against the spread in the Race for the Case. 

  • NBA Twitter is stoked on Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade

    Two of the NBA's most polarizing players trading places has Twitter in a frenzy.

  • Michigan AD Warde Manuel rips ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'A statement by a fool'

    Kirk Herbstreit questioned whether Michigan would use its COVID-19 cases as an excuse to not play Ohio State on Dec. 12. 

  • Rockets, Wizards swap Russell Westbrook & John Wall

    Reports say Houston & Washington will exchange point guards in a trade. The Athletic reports Houston will also receive 2023 protected 1st-round pick. Westbrook reunites with former coach Scott Brooks in D.C.; Wall hasn’t played since December 2018 due to injuries.

  • Jays 'prepared' if things pick up on free agency and trade fronts this off-season

    The potential for the Toronto Blue Jays to have a memorable off-season is there. Now it appears to be a matter of waiting for the first big dominoes to fall so the action can really begin.Whether Toronto strikes first remains up in the air. But with money to spend and prospect capital in tow, the team could be a player on both the free agent and trade fronts as it aims higher after returning to the playoffs in 2020."It doesn't take much at this point for a deal to happen," general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. "I don't know if it's days or a week or two before things start to pick up for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we're prepared."Atkins struck quickly last month by inking left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year deal worth US$8 million, making him the first free agent to sign in what has been a quiet off-season so far around the big leagues.Big names like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and others remain on the board. Just like in other years, one notable free-agent signing or trade could unlock things for everyone else. After a three-year rebuild, the Blue Jays opened their wallet last winter by signing ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to a lucrative four-year contract. Starting pitching remains a focal point for a team also looking to improve its overall defence and in the bullpen.However, some uncertainty remains for the lone Canadian franchise in Major League Baseball. While Atkins said he's "super-optimistic" the Blue Jays will play in Toronto in 2021, border restrictions due to the pandemic could see them start the season south of the border. In addition, the Globe and Mail reported last week that team owner Rogers Communications and the Brookfield Asset Management company were looking into tearing down Rogers Centre as part of a larger development project.Atkins, who met via video with members of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was asked how that uncertainty might impact potential moves."We haven't felt any strong concerns from anyone that we've talked (to) about it," he said. "As I reflect on that, I think that probably has a lot to do with the nature of professional athletes. "They want to know that they have the resources to compete, and they want to compete. And then they want to have the chance to win. We've checked those boxes even when we weren't in our stadium."With baseball's virtual winter meetings set for next week, big-name free agents could be getting closer to decisions. For his part, Atkins said he's approaching this period as another step in the process, like he did in the last off-season or at the trade deadline."This is another point in time where we have an opportunity to add talent," he said. "What we're thinking about is not only positional fits, whether that be pitching or position, outfield, infield, catching, but also how it'll impact our environment for some time to come. "So that's something that we're talking to free agents (about) and targeting free agents for is how they will influence Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.,) and Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano and others."To clear room on the roster, the Blue Jays non-tendered right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole and infielder Travis Shaw. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts.Shaw batted .239 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in over 50 games.Also Wednesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter released its annual awards. Ryu was the unanimous selection as pitcher of the year and slugger Teoscar Hernandez took the nod as player of the year and most improved player. Romano, a reliever from Markham, Ont., was named rookie of the year. Outfielder Anthony Alford and broadcaster Mike Wilner were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.Voting was conducted by Toronto chapter members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Steelers fear torn ACL for LB Bud Dupree after win over Ravens

    Dupree is a centerpiece of the Steelers defense and a pending free agent.

  • Deshaun Watson says Texans re-signing Will Fuller is 'very important' despite PEDs suspension

    Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were suspended for six games on Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

  • Maxime Crepeau wins Allstate Good Hands Award for save against Iceland

    Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far postInstead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post. Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match. Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Week 13 fantasy football metrics notebook: Austin Ekeler could be the highest scoring RB the rest of 2020

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook heading into Week 13 to show why Austin Ekeler is set to smash the rest of the season, why Kirk Cousins is underrated, and more.

  • Matt Coleman hits game winner, lifts Texas past North Carolina for Maui Invitational title

    Thanks to a stepback jumper in the final seconds, Texas won the relocated Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.