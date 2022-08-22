Here’s the latest Caltrans update on Highway 50 construction in Sacramento

Brianna Taylor
·2 min read

The biggest and most expensive reconstruction in Sacramento history is on its way to wrapping one of its major designs — but it’s still years away from being complete.

The four-year effort to modernize and widen Highway 50 from the Interstate 5 Interchange to Watt Avenue started March 2021 and it’s projected to be complete by 2025.

The construction for the new sound walls in the Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street areas are “almost done,” said spokeswoman Angela DaPrato with the California Department of Transportation in a Thursday phone interview with The Bee.

“I think there’s a lot of interest generating on this project because it’s some of an inconvenience for motorists, there’s an inconvenience for residents who are right next to the project as far as the loud construction noises because this is a huge undertaking,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of anticipation for the project to be completed.”

The more than $400 million construction project of Highway 50 pushed out residents’ weekend spots, including the Sacramento Antique Faire at 21st and X streets and the Sunday Certified Farmers’ Market at W and 8th streets, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion, improve mobility and repair lanes.

The Sacramento Antique Faire may be able to move back to its location under the freeway by November.

Sacramento’s under-the-freeway antique fair moved for a Caltrans project. What’s next?

DaPrato said while Highway 50‘s construction has caused congestion and delayed arrival times for motorists, she wants to remind residents why the project began in the first place.

“Prior to construction starting there was a lot of congestion on that highway so we’re asking motorists to please be patient while we’re doing our construction on the highway and basically making improvements for years to come,” she said.

A new Highway 50 will include new high-occupancy vehicle and carpool lanes, widened ramps and bridges and improved over crossings and freeway pavement, DaPrato said. This project also includes an expansion to Sacramento Regional Transit District’s light rail from Sunrise Boulevard. to downtown Folsom.

The years-long construction project was supposed to start in 2019 and was expected to wrap in 2024. With an almost two-year delay, construction is now scheduled to be completed by 2025.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

