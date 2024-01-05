Latest Bulls move could lead to quick Zach LaVine return from injury

According to Chicago Bulls PR, the team has recalled Zach LaVine from the Windy City Bulls, marking the end of his practice with the G League. LaVine has not appeared in a game for the Bulls since November 28, but this could be a sign that he’s ready to step back onto the court very soon.

Over the past week, the Bulls have hinted at LaVine’s potential return, and the call-up from the G League squad could be the final straw. Chicago has been on a roll since their slow start to the season, and LaVine will look to help them continue their success.

After the Bulls’ recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, head coach Billy Donovan spoke about LaVine’s potential impending return from injury.

“I don’t know what the exact date’s going to be, but the way he’s progressing right now and the fact that he’s in full-fledged contact, [it’s] very, very positive,” Donovan said via ESPN. I don’t know what the medical [team], how much data they want to see in terms of game load kind of practices that he can handle. But everything that’s been thrown at him in terms of the way he’s progressed, he’s handled really, really well.”

While LaVine’s main focus when he returns will be to help Chicago win, he’ll also be rebuilding his trade value. The Bulls were focused on finding a trade for LaVine before he went down with an injury, but the market has dried up since he got hurt.

