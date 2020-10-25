The latest on the British Columbia election

VANCOUVER — 9:15 p.m. PT

The New Democrats have won British Columbia’s provincial election, with voters giving the NDP a second term.

NDP Leader John Horgan faced criticism from opposition politicians for calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan and several of his cabinet ministers, including Environment Minister George Heyman Health Minister Adrian Dix, have been re-elected.

Mail-in ballots will still need to be counted for the final vote tally, with Elections BC estimating it will take two weeks to do so.





9:05 p.m. PT

The leaders of two of British Columbia's main provincial parties have retained their seats as results roll in for the B.C. election.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan held his seat of Langford-Juan de Fuca on Vancouver Island while Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson was re-elected in Vancouver-Quilchena.

B.C.'s NDP Environment Minister George Heyman has also been elected in his riding of Vancouver-Fairview.

Mike de Jong, the former Liberal finance minister has also been re-elected in his riding of Abbotsford West.

___

8:50 p.m. PT

Health Minister Adrian Dix has won his riding of Vancouver-Kingsway in the B.C. election.

Early results show the New Democrats beating the Liberals.

The NDP has just over 45 per cent of the popular vote, compared with 34.6 for the Liberals and the Greens have 15.9 per cent.

A party needs 44 seats to form a majority government in B.C.

8:28 p.m. PT

If the student vote is any indication, New Democrat Leader John Horgan would have a majority government with 59 of the 87 seats.

More than 85,000 students at about 700 elementary, middle and high schools took part in the 2020 B.C. student vote program, casing ballots in the electoral districts of their own school.

The students also voted in 16 members of British Columbia's Greens, making Sonia Furstenau the official opposition leader after the Liberals won 12 seats.

The students also voted in Conservative Party of B.C. Leader Trevor Bolin in his seat in Peace River North and Rod Taylor of the Christian Heritage Party in Stikine.

The program was held in partnership with Elections BC.

---

8 p.m. PT

The polls have closed in a British Columbia election that has largely been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan called the election Sept. 21, one year ahead of the scheduled date.

The B.C. Liberals and the Greens criticized the decision to hold an election during the pandemic, arguing it was a bid for power when the focus should be on public health and the economy.

Due to the number of mail-in ballots, Elections BC says the winning party may not be known for two weeks when the mailed ballots are counted.

---

7:01 p.m. PT

Elections BC says nearly half a million mail-in ballots have been returned as people tried to avoid going to the polls to vote in B.C.'s election during the pandemic.

It says 724,279 vote-by-mail packages were requested, with nearly 498,000 returned as of Friday night.

Voters had until the polls close today to return the mail-in ballots.

There are nearly 3.5 million registered voters in British Columbia.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press