The Latest: Pennsylvania teachers demand at-home instruction

PHILADELPHIA — The largest teachers union in Pennsylvania is demanding that school districts in nearly two dozen counties with the worst coronavirus outbreaks have students temporarily learn from home.

State officials recommend virtual instruction in counties with a “substantial” level of community transmission. There are 23 such counties at present.

But some Pennsylvania districts have gone their own way, offering classroom instruction or using a hybrid model in which students go to school part-time and learn from home part-time.

With winter about to set in, the Pennsylvania State Education Association said Wednesday it’s time for schools to heed public health advice on remote instruction.

In a letter, the union said, “It is absolutely unacceptable for any school district to disregard the advice of medical professionals and scientists during a pandemic and put the safety of students, staff, and their families at risk.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has posted a new daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases as the governor implores people to wear masks to counter the accelerating outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 2,700 new virus cases and 14 morel virus-related deaths as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to rise.

The governor warned in a social media video that “this entire state is in danger.” He again implored Kentuckians to wear masks when in public and to follow other recommended measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Eighty of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence. People in those counties are asked to avoid gatherings of any size and stay home except for essential activities. Schools are urged to hold only virtual classes, and businesses should allow employees to work from home when possible.

NEW YORK — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo says the new restrictions going into effect Friday are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning.

Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere. He said that 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people had died.

The new closing time applies to all establishments that are licensed by the State Liquor Authority. Only carry-out service will be allowed after that.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The new steps being imposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will limit social gathering sizes in those counties at the higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread and would cover 87 of the state’s 92 counties as of Wednesday’s update from the state health department.

A new executive order starting this weekend will limit crowd sizes to 20 people in the highest-risk red counties and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties, with larger events needing approval from local health officials.

Holcomb said he was also extending the statewide mask mandate for another month.

Holcomb had decided in late September to lift nearly all of Indiana’s business and crowd size restrictions. Since then, Indiana hospitals have seen a 200% increase in COVID-19 patients and the seven-day rolling average of deaths has gone jumped from 10 a day to 38, just short of the state’s peak in late April.

