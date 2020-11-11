The Latest: Britain 5th nation to reach 50,000 virus deaths

LONDON — Britain become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The British government reports Wednesday another 595 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, the highest daily rate since May. That took the total to 50,365.

The U.K.’s death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total only includes those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and doesn’t include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days.

The U.K joins the United States (239,000), Brazil (162,000), India (127,000) and Mexico (95,000) to record more than 50,000 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The British government says another 22,950 people tested positive for the virus. The U.K. has imposed a series of restrictions in the past few weeks that expire on Dec. 2.

MILAN — Italy surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry says the country added nearly 33,000 new positives in the last 24 hours to bring the pandemic total to 1,028,424.

Italy’s death toll surged to 623 -- the highest single-day total since April 6 -- to reach 42,953, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

Hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients. There’s a total of 29,444 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized and more than 3,000 are in critical care units with respirators.

NEW YORK — A caravan of 100 vintage jeeps, cars and other vehicles paraded down New York’s Fifth Avenue in a socially distant Veterans Day observance.

The morning car caravan was held instead of the parade that usually marks Veterans Day in New York. U.S. Navy officials laid wreaths at Madison Square Park’s eternal light flagstaff at 6 a.m. before reviewing the car parade.

A ceremony was planned later Wednesday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the former aircraft carrier USS Intrepid. Speakers at the invitation-only ceremony included Mayor Bill de Blasio and representatives from the museum and the Navy.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina on Wednesday reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 3,119 people testing positive.

The state has now eclipsed 300,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 8% of tests came back positive, marking the highest positivity rate in more than a month.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” said a statement from Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina reported 38 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed total to 4,698.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to surge despite a lockdown.

The circulation ban will start Friday and be in effect from 9:00 p.m. through 5 a.m. with exceptions applying only for health emergencies, work-related trips, and short walks with pets. A nationwide lockdown went into effect last week.

Public health officials reported 43 deaths Wednesday, a daily record, and 2,752 confirmed new cases.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s health regulator on Wednesday authorized the resumption of large-scale clinical trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese company just a day after shutting the test down.

The initial decision by Anvisa led to complaints that the action was more political than scientific.

