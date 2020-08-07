The Latest: Conference USA leaves 12-game option open

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020, file photo, Chase Briscoe celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race in Darlington, S.C. Briscoe is very clear about his goal of earning a promotion to NASCAR's top Cup Series. He's made his case this season with an Xfinity Series-leading five victories with an eye on adding another win Saturday on the road course at Road America. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Conference USA is leaving open the option for its schools to play a full 12-game football schedule.

The league's board of directors said Friday that the initial conference schedule, with each team playing eight C-USA games, will remain intact. The first conference game is Sept. 12.

League schools will also be allowed to play up to four non-conference games at their discretion.

C-USA's championship game remains scheduled for Dec. 5, though league officials said there was flexibility for moving to a later date if that weekend is needed to potentially reschedule any regular-season games.

The board approved return to play safety measures for fall sports and adopted NCAA protocol with required testing standards for C-USA schools and the requirement that opponents operate by the same standards.

A former Louisville men's soccer player says on social media neither he nor roommates planned a party last Saturday that ''escalated quickly'' and resulted in 29 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Cameron Wheeler, one of three players dismissed Thursday with three others suspended for their involvement, says on Twitter he invited another student-athlete who tested negative to ''hang out with us'' at an off-campus house. Several uninvited student-athletes followed before members of multiple teams came in, Wheeler added.

''This made it more difficult to try to get the situation under control,'' he said.

The redshirt sophomore midfielder also disputed the program's allegation in a statement that he had disciplinary problems. Wheeler acknowledged receiving a bad grade in a class that improved after he repeated it. He also left the hotel on a road trip to walk around campus with teammates but noted there was no team rule against it at the time. He accepted a short suspension.

Louisville on Wednesday paused workouts for men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball following the outbreak. Wheeler said he reported what happened to the athletic department but was unable to convince anyone they didn't intend for it to happen

Darlington Raceway has gotten state approval to have fans in the stands when it runs NASCAR's Southern 500 next month.

The state Commerce Department gave the track ''Too Tough To Tame'' an exemption to have up to 8,000 fans in the stands, according to an agency spokesman.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster last week said he was limiting venues to 250 people or 50% of capacity, whichever was less, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Venues such as Darlington that get exemptions must require wearing masks or face coverings as a condition of entry.

Darlington was the first track to host NASCAR racing last May with two races in a three-day period after missing more than two months due to COVID-19. The Sept. 6 race will be the first of NASCAR's 10-event playoffs and mark Darlington's first-ever season with three NASCAR Cup Series races.

The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference is postponing its fall sports schedule until the spring of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league said its impacted sports are men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

The conference's President's Council announced the decision Friday. The group had previously chosen to delay fall competition until Sept. 26, but said that due to the continuing threat of the virus, it was imperative for the health of athletes, coaches, fans and campus communities to delay things even further.

The league is made up of 13 schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Northwestern returned to the football field for the first time since a false positive for COVID-19 led to 37 players being quarantined and workouts being paused.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the start of camp the Wildcats still are ''batting a thousand'' after a player who tested for the virus last week did not have it after all.

''I think it showed us that our plan and our execution of our plan has been flawless,'' he said.

Fitzgerald was at dinner July 31 when he learned about the positive result and that contact tracing protocols were being enacted. The decision to put workouts on hold was made after team physician Jeff Mjaanes consulted with Northwestern University Health Services doctors.

