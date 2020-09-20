The Latest: Packers score 40-plus points in first 2 games

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

4:20 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers hope to follow a trend.

The last two times an NFL team opened a season by scoring at least 40 points in their first two games, the 2013 Denver Broncos and 2009 New Orleans Saints made it to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay beat the Detroit Lions 42-21 on Sunday after opening the season by scoring 43 points in a win over Minnesota.

The Packers are off to one of their best starts offensively in franchise history, scoring 85 points over their first two games. The only other time Green Bay had more points through two games was in 1945, when it scored 88 points against its first two opponents.

Aaron Rodgers has helped Green Bay scored at least 40 points in consecutive games three times. The last two times Rodgers pulled off the feat, he went on to win the MVP award in 2011 and 2014.

3:30 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have resumed playing after lightning in the area halted the game for 36 minutes.

The game was stopped in the first minute of the third quarter Sunday and players went to their locker rooms with the Bills leading 17-10.

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a groin injury. Jones was hurt on the first series and went to the locker room.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

3:10 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins’ home game against Buffalo was halted in the first minute of the third quarter because of lightning in the area. Players went to their locker rooms when play was suspended Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t raining, but there was heavy rain nearby.

Buffalo led 17-10 and had totalled 342 yards, its highest total at halftime in 20 years. Josh Allen had thrown for 249 yards and two scores for the Bills.

Two years ago, the Dolphins overcame two weather delays in Miami to win the longest game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, beating Tennessee. Delays for lightning that day lasted a total of 3 hours, 59 minutes, and the game took 7 hours, 8 minutes to play.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

3 p.m.

A bad day of injuries got worse for the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert were ruled out after halftime with injuries. Garoppolo hurt his right ankle early in the game against the New York Jets, but remained in the game. He was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter.

San Francisco lost both defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to left knee injuries earlier in the game.

Garopplo was 14 of 16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns to Jordan Reed before leaving.

Mostert had an 80-yard touchdown run on the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage. He finished with 92 yards on eight carries, and added two catches for 15 yards.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers led 24-3 with 8:49 left in the third quarter.

The Jets were playing the second half without wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) after being ruled out.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2:45 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys fumbled four times and botched a fake punt attempt in the first quarter of coach Mike McCarthy's home debut, falling behind 20-0 and trailing the Atlanta Falcons 29-10 at halftime.

Two of the three lost fumbles, one each by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, resulted in touchdown passes by Matt Ryan. The third, by tight end Dalton Schultz, ended in a second straight field goal for Atlanta.

Another play that was ruled a fumble by Cowboys running back Tony Pollard early in the first quarter was overturned on review. A second fumble by Elliott was recovered by the two-time rushing champion.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

2:30 p.m.

Masked fans are scattered throughout the Miami Dolphins’ stadium for their game against the Buffalo Bills.

The crowd appeared smaller than the maximum of 13,000 — less than 20% of capacity — allowed to attend Miami’s home opener. Nearly half of the spectators were wearing Bills colours .

Groups of spectators were required to space at least 6 feet apart in the lower bowl and upper deck. The crowd was less than 20% of the stadium’s capacity.

“We felt it was important at some point to continue to move forward in society in general, and this is a small step,” Dolphins vice-president Todd Boyan said. “We feel like the protocols in place are safe.”

