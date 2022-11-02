With latest blockbuster deal, Dolphins show faith in Tua Tagovailoa as franchise QB

Much has changed since the speculation that surrounded Tua Tagovailoa and his future as the quarterback of the Dolphins earlier this year.

Several months ago, the Dolphins held a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 Draft, viewed as premium capital to make a move for a new signal-caller. While one of those picks was forfeited as punishment for the team’s tampering scandal, the Dolphins’ trade of their second first-rounder for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday signaled a team confident in its ability to win immediately.

And that optimism largely stems from the emergence of Tagovailoa in his third season.

Asked whether the Dolphins’ trade of their second 2023 first-rounder was a sign the team was doubling down with Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future, coach Mike McDaniel said, “you’re right on all fronts.”

“From the get-go, I have fully seen Tua as our quarterback for this team, this franchise,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent. I guess in a roundabout way, that implication is fair. But it’s not something that we all of a sudden, rethought after he had a good game. This is something that, since I’ve been here, kind of known and we’ve been able to operate with that in mind with all the things that we’ve done.”

It’s been a narrative-busting first half of the 2022 season for Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. The Dolphins are 5-3 and undefeated in all five games Tagovailoa has started and finished, and he leads the NFL with a 112.7 passer rating.

“I will say we are very, very happy with how Tua is playing and what he’s done for us,” general manager Chris Grier said. “It’s been really exciting to watch him blossom on and off the field. He does so much work here behind the scenes that people don’t see in terms of all the stuff he prepared to make himself to take that leap. ... It’s been really fun watching him. That’s why we drafted him where he did. We believed, so we’re very, very happy with him.”

Tagovailoa said the recent moves the Dolphins have made only further validate his belief that the team is capable of a deep playoff run.

“I think throughout [organized team activities] and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively, and we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. ... I would say I have full belief that we are capable, even with the trades that we’ve had.”

Tagovailoa, though, downplayed what the team’s latest blockbuster trade means for the front office’s confidence in him. “I would say I felt supported from the time Mike came in,” he said, citing the decision to bring in players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert.

McDaniel acknowledged that being secure in your quarterback does impact the decisions a franchise can make.

“It does change how you’re able to big-picture operate,” he said. “I think it influences it. It doesn’t dictate it. Teams win, individuals don’t. But when you’re in the search, it’s a difficult place to be and there is some clarity in regard to being very, very confident in your starting quarterback.”

As for the other question that dogged Tagovailoa in the offseason — his arm strength and ability to complete deep passes, he’s started to answer those questions, too. According to Sports Info Solutions, Tagovailoa ranks third in the NFL with 13 deep completions, defined as passes that travel at least 20 air yards.

When asked where he’s grown the most, Tagovailoa first grinned.

“I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh?” he responded. “Don’t we think? That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab. So I would say the deep ball, and then I can continue to get better on the deep ball.”