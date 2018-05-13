The Latest: Harvick wins fifth race of season at Kansas Driver Kyle Larson sits with crew members before qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. with one lap to go to win Saturday night's race at Kansas Speedway, his fifth win in what has turned out to be a dominant start to the season.

Harvick qualified on the pole and ran near the front all night, escaping all the trouble caused by a couple of late-race cautions. He was fifth after a restart with 10 laps to go, but rode four fresh tires to second place, then swung past Truex at the start-finish line to take the lead.

Truex finished second after winning both races at Kansas last year. Joey Logano was third, Kyle Larson rallied from a late crash to finish fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

8:50 p.m.

Kyle Larson completed his charge to the front early in the second stage of Saturday night's race at Kansas Speedway, and held off Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney to its conclusion.

Larson started at the back of the field after changing tires following qualifying. But his No. 42 Chevrolet has been on rails all night, Larson capable of driving it in any line.

It was Larson's first stage win since Homestead last November.

Kyle Busch was fifth and Joey Logano rounded out the top five, while Martin Truex Jr. was into the top 10 after sweeping both races at Kansas last season.

8 p.m.

Ryan Blaney held off pole-sitter Kevin Harvick with some side-by-side racing over the last few laps to capture the first stage of Saturday night's race at Kansas Speedway.

Blaney won the race off pit road after a competition caution on Lap 30, and he led the next 50 laps to take the stage win. Harvick pulled even several times before dropping back.

Jimmie Johnson was a lap down after a loose wheel led to an unplanned pit stop. He barely beat the leaders to the finish line, allowing him to get back on the lead lap.

Kyle Larson started at the back after a spin-out in qualifying forced him to change tires. But he quickly charged into the top 10, and wound up fifth behind Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick is starting on the pole for Saturday night's Monster Energy Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where he will try to win for the fifth time this season.

Harvick dominated last week at Dover and easily won the pole in qualifying at Kansas.

Ryan Blaney will start alongside him after a pair of strong finishes at Kansas last season, while Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola will start behind them in the second row.

Matt Kenseth will be making his season debut for Roush Fenway Racing. He agreed last month to share Trevor Bayne's ride the rest of the season and will start from the inside of Row 18.

He'll start right in front of Clint Bowyer, who failed to make it through inspection Friday.

