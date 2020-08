The Latest: Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2011, file photo, fans fill Ohio Stadium as Ohio State takes on Akron in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall. Fans inside Ohio Stadium will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin.

The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the ''acclimatization period,'' working in just helmets helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

''We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,'' the conference said in a statement Saturday. ''As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.''

