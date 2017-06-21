The Latest: Foley says Vegas fans will love their new roster

FILE - At left is an Oct. 2, 2015, file photo showing Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock watching from the bench during an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. At center, in a Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella speaks before an NHL hockey game between Tampa and the Blue Jackets, in Tampa, Fla .At right, in a Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan watches his team play against the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. Babcock, Tortorella and McLellan had plenty in common. Not only did the three steer their playoff-starved franchises to the postseason, they are the NHL coach of the year Jack Adams Trophy candidates. (AP Photo/File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Latest on the NHL Awards and Vegas expansion draft (all times local):

4:38 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is eager to reveal the roster that his franchise is building through the expansion draft.

When asked to give a sneak peek at that roster before the NHL awards show, Foley grinned and replied: ''Can you keep a secret? Well, so can I.''

The hockey world will know the results of general manager George McPhee's machinations over the next few days, although numerous reports already have leaked out through the teams giving up players to the Golden Knights.

Even after the expansion draft results are revealed Wednesday night, that's only part of the story, because McPhee's additional trades can't be announced until Thursday morning and beyond. Many teams have swung deals with McPhee to dissuade him from choosing players that they want to keep.

''What surprised me was the quality of some of our forwards that we were able to get out of this situation,'' Foley said. ''The people of Las Vegas are going to be happy with what we did. They're going to be pleasantly surprised.''

4:20 p.m.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL will look to enforce slashing penalties more next season and is not interested in more expansion at this time.

Following the league's board of governors meeting, Bettman said pointless slashes to players' hands will be called more. Ottawa's Marc Methot and Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau were among the players to miss time last season with hand injuries from slashes.

In response to questions about Seattle and Quebec City, Bettman says owners weren't interested in considering another expansion process. Vegas, which will announce its expansion draft selections tonight during the awards show, begins play as the 31st team next season.

Bettman also says he doesn't believe anything is ''amiss'' with the Chicago Blackhawks and Marian Hossa, who won't play next season because of side effects to medication for a progressive skin disorder. Hossa can be placed on long-term injured reserve, giving the Blackhawks much-needed salary relief.

3:30 p.m.

Wayne Gretzky will present the Hart Trophy as MVP to Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby or Sergei Bobrovsky to cap the NHL's awards show.

If McDavid wins, it would be a memorable moment as nine-time winner Gretzky presents the 20-year-old Oilers star with the trophy.

McDavid, Crosby and San Jose's Brent Burns also are up for the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted by peers. Lindsay and fellow Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier will present.

Burns, Ottawa's Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman are finalists for the Norris Trophy as best defenseman. Columbus' Bobrovsky, Washington's Braden Holtby and Montreal's Carey Price are finalists for the Vezina Trophy as best goaltender.

The Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft also is part of the show.

