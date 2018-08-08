Latest betting odds now favor suspension for Urban Meyer at Ohio State

With Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave, speculation is running rampant on what his future holds.

Naturally, betting lines on his future have been all over the place, too. Many, though, favored him to some degree being fired shortly after it was revealed that Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations against his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

On Tuesday — just days after Ohio State appointed a group of independent investigators to dig into Meyer’s actions — BetDSI.com released more odds. This time, however, they swung in Meyer’s favor.

Vegas odds point to a suspension for Urban Meyer. pic.twitter.com/gM3L46uS4H — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) August 7, 2018





The latest odds favor Meyer keeping his job and instead receiving a suspension for at least one game this season. They set the over/under for games missed at 4.5.

Initial odds, as reported by OddsShark, favored Meyer losing his job before the start of the season next month.

Will Urban Meyer be fired as head coach of the Ohio State football team before Game 1 of the 2018 season? Yes -200

No +160 Odds via @betmybookie — OddsShark (@OddsShark) August 1, 2018





Until recently, a suspension wasn’t generally seen as an option on betting lines regarding Meyer’s future. However, since the announcement of the independent investigation, and Meyer’s statement last week claiming that he followed protocol and procedure, many now feel that Meyer stands a chance of keeping his job.

Ohio State kicks off its season on Sept. 1 against Oregon State at home. A four-game suspension would have Meyer returning in time for the Buckeyes’ Sept. 29 matchup against Penn State.

Latest betting odds on Urban Meyer’s future at Ohio State now favor a suspension rather than him losing his job, a significant change from initial odds that were released last week. (Getty Images)

